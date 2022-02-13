Rayados ratifies Javier Aguirre; Davino does not know if the tournament ends

Jessica Mendez

Monterey, NL / 02.12.2022 12:39:48





scratched took fifth place in the Club World Cup and the president of the club, Duilio Davinorecognized that this participation of the team in Arab Emirates; but nevertheless, ratified Javier Aguirre as helmsmanalthough he did not dare to assure that his position is secure in the present Closure 2022.

And it is that Davino said that they trust that in the League, under the command of Aguirre, the team can get rid of the thorn, so the Basque He is still at the helm, but when the press questioned him if the coach runs the risk of being fired in one of the next few days or if it was already a fact that he will continue at least until the tournament ends, the manager could not answer it with certainty.

“I would like to start by acknowledging the failure of the team in the Club World Cupthey were not the objectives, we are very saddened by the results… we endorse the commitment we have with the fans, now it is the League, we are excited to return to another Club World Cup”.

“Javier remains in his position and we will be constantly evaluatedthose of us who dedicate ourselves to football should be like that, we understand the annoyance of the fans… it is a difficult question to answer (to say if Aguirre will finish the tournament), because everything is exposed to constant review, we trust our coaching staff to achieve the goals of this tournament,” said Davino.

“The reality is that we will all be subject to reviewweek after week, it is clear that we failed in the World Cup, today the big bet is the League”, he added.

Words of Aguirre ‘pierced’

In addition to the negative results in the Club World Cup, Javier Aguirre earned the reproach of the fans for his statementsassuring that it was not the worst participation of the team, that it was “normal” in a competition that has never won.

About this, Davino asserted that they already spoke with the technician and they made him see that there have been greater achievements and that what was recently obtained was a great disappointment.

“We are aware that the club has had great achievements in previous tournaments… that is why these results were not what we expected. Really, all of us in the institution are disappointed with the result we had in the Club World Cup, the other issue We already talked about it with Javier, this team has had good participations and the intention was to do it in the best way in this one that ended”.

“We are evaluated in each game, this club has grown a lot, the demands it has today are the highest aspirations, that elimination hurts us a lot, just like the fans, we are the ones who failed”.

He didn’t listen to Vucetich

The Former Rayados technician, Víctor Manuel VucetichI declare that Javier Aguirre can be worth what the board saysbecause King Midas considers that due to the youth of Davino and Carlos Vela, they do not have that capacity as leaders to handle a renowned strategist like Vasco.

Regarding those comments, Davino says he didn’t hear anything, but Vuce can say whatever he wants. “I did not hear the statement, but we are in a country that is free of expression, everyone is free to say what they want.”

