Raúl Jiménez becomes Wolves’ top scorer of the season

Raúl Jiménez surprised Hugo Lloris with a great chest control and a volley to score the first goal over Spurs.

ENGLAND — Raul Jimenezstriker of WolverhamptonHe became the top scorer in the wolves so far this season, after he reached five goals in 2021/2022 by scoring the first goal in this Sunday’s duel against Tottenhamone of his main victims in England.

Jimenez was present on the scoreboard just six minutes into the game against the Spurs. The Mexican took advantage of Hugo Lloris rejected a ball towards the center of the area, right into the zone of Raúl, who lowered the ball with his chest to turn it on with a volley and send it into the nets, in what was 0-1 in favor of Wolverhampton.

Raúl Jiménez scored the first goal of the game against Tottenham. Getty Images

The both of Jimenez against Tottenham it was the fifth for the Wolves ‘9’ so far this season. His first goal was on September 26 against Southampton; the second fell on the first of November against Everton; the last of 2021 fell on November 20 with West Han and in 2022 it premiered on January 15 with Southampton, before the goal against Spurs.

With the five annotations, the Mexican becomes the top scorer in the wolverhampton so far this season, since he separated from Daniel Podence Y Hee-Chan Hwangwho has four targets each.

The Walt Disney Company’s New Sports And General Entertainment Streaming Service Aimed At Adults Launches At Preferential Cost Of Your Annual Subscription; Combo+ also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star+ and Disney+ available. Subscribe NOW.

The Mexican lives his fourth season in English football. During this time, Tottenham He has become one of his main victims, as he has scored four times, just below the five he has scored against Southampton and Everton, in addition to leveling the number of goals against West Ham and Bournemouth.

As far as the Premier League is concerned, also with five goals Jimenez He has already exceeded the four goals he scored in 2020/2021, in which he scored four goals before the skull fracture. However, he is still far from the 13 he did in 2018/2019 and the 17 in 2019/2020.