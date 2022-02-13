Raúl Jiménez and Wolves get into Super Bowl mode

Everyone is excited for him Super Bowl LVI Come in rams Y Bengalswhich you can enjoy on the screens of

Aztec Sports

. Even Raul Jimenez and the wolvesbecause after their training they went into mode NFL.

The first big event of 2022 is the

Super Bowl LVI

. rams Y Bengals will meet from sofi stadiumwhile Raul Jimenez and the wolves prepare to continue fighting for European positions in the premier league.

The Wolves and Raúl Jiménez in NFL mode

Through social networks, the wolves shared a video where you can see Raul Jimenez and his teammates, practicing a little American football. It is curious to see the experience that the Mexican has to take and throw the ball.

The goalkeeper coach wolveswas the one who took the NFL to the training of the English team. He arrived with a couple of hats, one of the rams and another of the Bengals, to test some elements of the team. Among them the goalkeeper Jose Sathe defender, Willy Bollythe attacker Daniel Podence and the Mexican Raul Jimenez.

It was there that it was possible to observe Raul Jimenez taking the ball and throwing it, but also acting as a receiver. It is worth mentioning that the ‘Mexican Wolf’ knows very well what the complete process is to achieve a reception, due to the multiple rules of the NFL and that have been changing season after season.

A great moment was the one that was lived after the training of the Wolves. There were even celebrations with the traditional cry of Cristiano Ronaldo and a good atmosphere, prior to Sunday where the champion of the current NFL season will be known. Will they be the Cincinnati Bengals or will they be The Angeles Rams?

