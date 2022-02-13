Rapper Kodak Black was one of those injured in shooting after Justin Bieber concert

One of the people injured in the shooting that happened after the concert that the Canadian Justin Bieber offered on Friday night in Hollywood was the American rapper Kodak Black, 24, according to the magazine. Page Six on your website. The events occurred during the early hours of this Saturday, February 12, outside a nightclub in Hollywood where a after party for celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio and Khloe Kardashian.

According to TMZ, at around 2:45 in the morning, several people were outside the club, including Kodak Black and his fellow rappers Gunna and Lil Baby when the shooting began, according to local police. Web.

Kodak Black Kodak Black, American rapper, was involved in an alleged fight outside a nightclub in Hollywood. (Facebook)

In the first instance it was reported that four people had been injured by being shot, one of them was Kodak Black, as well as two more men, one 19 years old and the other 30; there is no detail of the fourth person impacted. The Los Angeles fire department confirmed that two injured people were taken to the hospital by them and that two others did so by their own means; all were in stable condition at the medical center.

It is said that the rappers were outside the club talking and suddenly a fight started; Kodak elbowed one person and the shooting immediately began.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that there was a physical altercation between several people at the scene. The shots were fired by an unknown suspect, who then fled south from the scene,” Los Angeles police said in a press release that replied. Page Six.

Black has a history of criminal charges against him that include armed robbery, weapons possession and sexual assault, he explained. Page Six. In 2020, he pleaded guilty to firearms possession charges and served time in federal prison. In early 2022 he pleaded guilty to assault and battery in the first degree for which he was sentenced to 18 months probation and on New Year’s he was arrested for breaking and entering in Florida, the publication added.

Bieber’s show was part of Homecoming Weekend, a series of activities to warm up the atmosphere prior to the Super Bowl that will take place this Sunday, February 13, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The list of participants to after party It included personalities like Drake, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Kendall Jenner and his sister Khloe Kardashian.