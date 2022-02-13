Pure happiness! How did Selena Gomez react to hearing about her first Grammy Award nomination?

U.S-. In November the Recording Academy revealed the nominees for the next installment of the Grammy awardswhich will take place early next year. Among the nominations was a big surprise for Selena Gomezthat after years of career and several albums to her credit, the artist was nominated for Best Latin Pop Album for his EP in Spanish, Revelation.

great emotion from Gomez before the honor of being nominated for her EP entitled Revelation It comes for two reasons. And it is not only about the first time that the Recording Academy takes the artist into account for some of its categories, but also this is produced thanks to a project that the singer has pointed out as very special for her, since it pays tribute to her Latin roots.

During a recent interview, after the journalist congratulated Gomez for his first nomination for the Grammy awards, the artist revealed how her reaction was to such news. “Thanks a lot. I cried like a baby. She was very excited. I worked really hard on that project, so it was a nice surprise. I’m really excited!” the star replied.

“This has been something I’ve wanted to do for 10 years, work on a project in Spanish, because I’m very, very proud of my heritage, and I really felt like I wanted to make this happen. And it happened, and I feel like it’s the perfect time. Just with all the division in the world, there’s something about Latin music globally that makes people feel things, you know?” he said. Gomez to Zane Lowe for AppleMusic.

Gomez is in the middle of promoting for the latest movie of Transylvania hotel, series of animated films for which he put his voice in the character of Mavis. At the end, the actress will finally be able to have a short break after a year full of projects. “I really want to be with my family. It’s been a busy year for me, so I’m excited.”