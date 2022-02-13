Pumas found in Jorge Ruvalcaba its great star

Mexico.- Given the lack of reinforcements in the Cougarsthe board has been in charge of giving more prominence to their quarry players and apparently in the match against Toluca they found one that promises to be one of the important replacements for Andrés Lillini in Clausura 2022. His name is Jorge Ruvalcaba and now he is on everyone’s lips after in his debut game last Monday he was one of the game’s scorers just 45 seconds after entering the field.

But it is not a surprise for the Pumas since the great conditions of the player at 20 years old were seen for a long time when he was in the sights of other teams but after a while they were able to make him stay with the University. Jorge Ruvalcaba, born in the United States, had a different training in his first years in soccer since they saw great potential in him to play in the US Soccer Development Academy where he stood out as one of the great prospects at a very young age.

What is most striking is that the Mexican-American could have come to play in Europe at the age of 15, after he started news that the Leganes from Spain He had seen him and they loved him, even newspapers in the United States took it for granted that he would go to play in the old continent, but it was something that did not happen due to unknown issues, they had even managed to get him a place to study in Spain but nothing was done with his happens.

After that, the midfielder arrived at the Pumas in the Apertura 2021, only 6 months ago where he signed with the U-20 of the university team, there he played 8 games totaling 475 minutes, even in that same tournament Andrés Lillini raised him to the first team but did not debut it. Now with the start of Clausura 2022, he has already had action with Pumas Sub-20 where he played 90 minutes, but where he shone was in the Liga MX debuting last Monday, training the field at 69′ and with 45 seconds scoring his first goal in First division.

Jorge Ruvalcaba debuted with a goal in Liga MX | Photo: Jam Media

Now the slogan of Pumas will be to take it with caution but above all take care of it for the important moments in which it can show great participation. Curiously, in Pumas in the last tournament of the MX Leaguesomething similar happened with Emanuel Montejano who entered the match in debut and in the first opportunity he scored his first goal in the First Division, unfortunately for him it did not go well in the following matches because he was injured and from that moment he was not the same , even Brazilian players brought from the second division of their country have taken their place.

Ruvalcaba could see action this Friday, January 14, when matchday 2 of Liga MX starts when Queretaro receive Pumas in Corregidora but everything will depend on what the First Team and U-20 boards decide because they play on Friday, although with several hours apart it will be a matter of deciding who will have activity.