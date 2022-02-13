Price of the dollar today Saturday, how is the exchange rate
Today, Saturday, February 12, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.5400 pesos per unit, with a downward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday Friday at $20.5425 units.
Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:
- Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.5425 – Sell: $20.5425
- HSBC: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $20.74
- Banamex: Buy: $19.88 – Sell: $21.03
- Bancomer: Purchase: $19.91 – Sale: $20.81
- Banorte: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90
- Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.50 – Sale: $21.50
- IXE: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90
- Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $21.00
- Monex: Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.10
- Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.65 – Sale: $20.29
- Inbursa: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.00
- Santander: Buy: $19.61 – Sell: $21.14
- Exchange: Buy: $20.03 – Sell: $21.06
- Banregio: Purchase: $19.10 – Sale: $21.30
As for bitcoin, it is currently at 42 thousand 118.0 dollars with a downward trend in real time.
We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today, Friday, peso closes stable and gains week
referring to euroit is quoted at $23.31 pesos, for $27.86 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.
For more information about the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.