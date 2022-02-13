Premier League | The defense condemns Manchester United again

After the draw against Burnley, in which Cristiano Ronaldo started from the bench, Manchester United came to the match against Southampton with the need to win so as not to fall in the race to access the Champions League. For their part, the Saints are enjoying a quiet season, far from relegation and with little chance of finishing in the top-5.

The red devils would strike first. A great pass from Bruno Fernandes would enable Marcus Rasfhord to assist Jadon Sancho at the far post waiting to score. The visitors would not give up, achieving the equalizer after the break. Once again the defense of the MU would be compromised. And it is that, a series of quick passes between the Southampton players would end with Che Adams having time and space to place the ball at the bottom of the net, with the help of the post, putting the 1-1 definitive in the electronic.

