Prehabilitation exercise may reduce esophageal cancer tumor size

The prehabilitation exercise regimen is likely to drive immune or inflammatory modulation, thereby enhancing cancer regression.

A prospective non-randomized trial compared a structured prehabilitation exercise intervention during neoadjuvant chemotherapy and surgery versus conventional best practice for patients with oesophageal cancer. Biochemical and body composition analyzes were performed at multiple time points.

The results suggest better tumor regression and downstaging in the exercise intervention group and should prompt further studies on this topic.

There is increasing evidence for the use of exercise in cancer patients and data supporting greater tumor volume reduction after chemotherapy in animal models. To date, there is no reported histopathologic evidence of a similar oncologic benefit in esophageal cancer.

What is esophageal cancer?

Esophageal cancer is cancer that occurs in the esophagus, a long, hollow tube that leads from the throat to the stomach. The esophagus helps move swallowed food from the back of the throat to the stomach to be digested.

Esophageal cancer usually begins in the cells that line the inside of the esophagus. Esophageal cancer can occur anywhere along the esophagus. Esophageal cancer is more common in men than in women.

Esophageal cancer is the sixth most common cause of cancer deaths worldwide. Incidence rates vary within different geographic locations. In some regions, higher rates of esophageal cancer can be attributed to tobacco and alcohol use or to certain nutritional habits and obesity.

Key aspects of the study

Patients with operable esophageal cancer who received a structured prehabilitation exercise program during induction chemotherapy demonstrated improved tumor shrinkage compared with those who did not exercise.

Study design

In the prospective, nonrandomized Pre-PTMS trial, patients with operable adenocarcinoma of the lower esophagus or gastroesophageal junction were assigned to either a structured prehabilitation exercise program (n = 21) or usual best practice (n = 19). during preoperative induction chemotherapy.

Prehabilitation exercise comprised moderate-intensity physical activity that included aerobic and strength training, 150 minutes of activity at week until the last day before the surgical intervention.

Funding: Guy’s and St Thomas’ Charity (London) and Center for Health and Human Performance (London).

Key results

A significantly higher proportion of patients in the group that exercised (75%) achieved, compared to the control group (36.8%), tumor regression (p = 0.025).

The exercise group had a significantly higher probability of tumor regression than the control group (OR: 6.57, 95% CI: 1.52-28.30).

Tumors were downstaged in 42.9% of patients in the group that exercised versus 15.8% of patients in the control group (p = 0.089).

The patients in the group exercise showed a significant improvement at fat-free mass index compared to the control group (+2.3% vs. -1.9%; p=0.03).

Furthermore, there were significant differences in markers of immunity and inflammation between the groups.

Limitations

The sample was small in size.

The design was not randomized.

