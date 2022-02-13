Poor Things: Mark Ruffalo with Emma Stone in this new version of Frankenstein

Emma Stone is already accompanied in the adaptation of Poor Thingsthe novel by the Scottish writer Alasdair Gray who is responsible for giving a twist to the story Frankenstein from Mary Shelley. This week we learned that Mark Ruffalowho just won a Golden Globe for his double performance in I Know This Much Is True, will also be present in the cast of this adaptation. The film will be directed by Yorgos Lanthimosdirector of The favouritewho returns to work with Stone.

Poor Thingsanother perspective of the classic

The project is cooking in the offices of Searchlight Picturesand is based on the book signed by Alasdair Grayconsidered the greatest Scottish writer since Sir Walter Scott. The film is described as “an amusing political allegory” and “a thought-provoking duel between men’s desires and women’s independence”. Tony McNamarawhich earned an Oscar nomination for co-writing The favouritewill take care of the adaptation.

But what exactly is the story about? Poor Things puts the magnifying glass on the character of Bella Baxter (Emma Stone), a kind of “female Frankenstein”. She is described as “a beautiful erotomanic woman who comes back to life with the brain of a baby”, is what the synopsis of the novel says. “The scientific ambition of Godwin Baxter to create the perfect mate comes true when he finds Bella’s drowned body, but his dream is thwarted by Dr. Archibald McCandless’s jealous love for Baxter’s creation“.

Men's wishes versus women's independence

We don’t know if Mark Ruffalo will play Godwin Baxter or Dr. Archibald McCandless. In either case (and if Ruffalo doesn’t reveal it sooner, since we all know he’s the master of spoilers), we’ll have to wait to find out. We will be able to see Stone in cruel, which opens this coming May 28 on Disney+ and in theaters; in turn, Ruffalo appear in the Marvel Studios series she hulkstarring Tatiana Maslany.

