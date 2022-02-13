Places in Barcelona where ‘Uncharted’ has been recorded

Tom Holland He has become the actor of the moment after reincarnating the latest version of Spider-man. Since then, the British film offers have rained down on him, such as that of Unchartedthe film based on the hit PlayStation video game, which opens on February 11.

This promising film has a characteristic that will win over Barcelona society: many of its scenes have been recorded in the Catalan capital. The interpreter, together with Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas, has been filming in authentic monuments of the city, such as the Sacred Family, Santa Maria del Pithe MNAC or the mountain of Montjuic.

Mark Whalberg and Tom Holland in a frame of ‘Uncharted’ recorded in Santa Maria del Pi in Barcelona

IMMINENT BLOCKBUSTER

In these scenes of the city an interesting plot unfolds that promises to become one of the best fiction films of the year. The film, directed by Reuben Fleischer -director of Venom or zombieland, among others–, tells the story of a treasure hunter played by Holland who, together with Mark Wahlberg as his companion in adventures, must find the treasure that Ferdinand Magellan lost 500 years ago. To all this, the protagonists will have to face Antonio Banderas, whose character –the fictional villain– will ensure that his family and he are the true heirs, with the aim of keeping the reward.

The production company Sony Pictures has made a strong commitment to this new franchise. So much so that the famous Spanish youtuber Ruby has starred in a funny cameo in the film.