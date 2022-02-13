PHOTO: This is what the ‘dust devils’ captured by Exomars on Mars look like

These dust devils occur on both the Red Planet and Earth when warm air rapidly rises into cooler air.

The CaSSIS camera on board the Trace Gas Orbiter probe – belonging to ExoMars, the joint space mission of the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Russian Roscosmos – managed to capture a “fascinating” landscape near the Hooke crater, located in the plain of Argye Planitia, in the south of Mars.

As reported by ESA, the image was taken on February 1, 2021 and shows “chaotic mounds, waves sculpted by the wind and traces of ‘dust devils’“. The latter are dust devils that occur on both Mars and Earth when warm air rises rapidly into cooler air.

The image represents a landscape similar to a ‘chaotic terrain’, a type of soil found on the Martian surface that is generally made up of groups of rocks of various sizes and shapes. Scientists have not determined if the small area that appears in the image belongs to a ‘chaotic terrain’, but its appearance meets the characteristics of this type of area.

According to the ESA, the delicate, tortuous blue depressions that stretch across the image landscape were caused by ‘dust devils’, which leave these characteristic imprints all over the surface of the Red Planet. These footprints have a north-south orientation, indicating a possible local wind pattern.

The blue color is the result of the combination of three filters with the purpose of producing a color infrared image to identify variations in the relief of the Martian terrain.

The ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO) arrived on Mars in 2016 and began operating in 2018. Its objective is to search for evidence of methane and other atmospheric gases to explain biological and geological processes on the Red Planet. The TGO is made up of four scientific instruments, the Color and Stereo Surface Imaging System (CaSSIS) being responsible for transmitting these types of images of the Martian soil to Earth.

