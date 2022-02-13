Perxita is criticized after joking about Ibai’s weight in Minecraft contest » Hero Network

A few days ago a contest was held in Minecraft for streamers. Internet stars should show their talent in putting together various drawings in the world of cubes. As expected, this created many funny moments between the contestants and their viewers. But jokes always tend to make some uncomfortable and one in particular made by Perxita to Ibai caused the streamer to be harshly criticized on social networks.

Perxita receives hate on social networks after joking about Ibai’s weight

Perxita had to make art focused on streamers. That is why she came up with the idea of ​​recreating the epic photo of Ibai Llanos and Messi. However, when it was his turn to be qualified, it was when he made the comment “I know I lack volume in Ibai.” As expected, this was badly taken by Basque fans and most of his viewers, for which he received strong criticism on social networks.

However, Perxita apparently was not referring to Ibai’s weight but to his height. His comment concludes with “I know that I lacked height in Messi” and he took his entire transmission explaining that he was referring only to the height of the Basque. Unfortunately, the comment was not taken that way at first for the winner of the “streamer of the year” at the ESLAND, since there was some discomfort when listening to it.

Whatever Perxita’s intentions are, it’s a problem for both streamers to solve alone. Generating attacks and hatred through social networks is not the solution, so we hope that Spanish will stop being the target of criticism soon.

