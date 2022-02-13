Perhaps it is not strictly necessary that we have a new version of Android every year

The world of technology is a cycle, a cycle that repeats itself, normally, with an annual rate. Unless there are surprises or a radical change in strategy, every year we have a new version of Android, a new version of iOS and a new batch of devices that mount these operating systems. Every year is the same and every year we see how the same pattern is repeated: operating systems improve, but take longer to penetrate.

It makes “sense” that it should be so, of course. The wheel must keep turning and operating systems have to keep offering new features to users, whether they are more or less interesting. However, a debate arises that is worth addressing: what if instead of releasing new versions of Android or iOS every year we are committed to polishing them and making them reach more users?

With Android 12 taking its first steps, Android 13 is already in the oven

This question arises because Android 12 was released on October 19 and because now, in the middle of February 2022, we have witnessed the launch of the first developer preview of Android 13 and we know that Android 12L is in the oven. Android 12 has barely begun to take its first steps, there are hardly any mobiles that have been launched with Android 12 and yet we are already starting to talk about his successor.

Not even half a year has passed since the official launch of Android 12 and we are already with the new version. There is no data available because Google has not updated the Android distribution for some time, but the latest data, corresponding to November 2021, with Android 12 already on the market, indicate that Android 11, released 14 months earlier, was only present on 24.3% of Android devices.

In other words, only one in five Android phones had Android 11 at the time. Android 10 was on 26.5% of mobiles, Android 9 Pie (the last one with a sweet last name, by the way) was on 18.2% and be careful, 9.7% of smartphones had Android 8.1 Oreo. Android 12, which had been on the market for a month, still not showing up in Android Studio data.





What does this mean? That despite the fact that only one in five smartphones had Android 11 (launched with Android 11 and updated to that version), the manufacturers already had to get down to work to update to Android 12. Now, with the developer version of Android 13 operational, the race is on to update to Android 13 whenever possible. It’s a long-distance race and there seems to be no end to it.

At this rate of updates we must add the number of smartphones (and tablets) that are launched at the end of the year. The number of devices continues to grow and that means updating not only new phones, but also those launched to date. In the long run, it is a titanic task. That is why most Android mobiles have been updated for only two years and that is why brands such as OnePlus, Vivo, OPPO and Xiaomi have stuck out their chests and said that they are going to offer three years of updates. Samsung, for its part, has increased the number to four years, but only for high-end models from this year and from the past.





This is not just an Android thing, far from it. With iOS exactly the same thing happens. Although it is true that the number of mobiles that Apple launches is much lower, launching a new version of iOS every year is making every time it reaches fewer smartphones. iOS 15 is installed on 72% of iPhones, while 26% are still on iOS 14. These are good adoption figures, especially compared to Android, but some drag is already beginning to be seen compared to previous versions.

The current adoption rate of iOS 15 is lower than that of iOS 14 in the same period of time, which in December 2020 was in 81% of compatible mobiles. This rate was higher than that of iOS 13, which in the same period of time had been installed in 77% of terminals. The difference, obviously, is that every year there are three or four new iPhones, while there are hundreds of Android phones.

What if we reduce the cadence?





The thing is that having versions so close to each other makes the news scarcer and reach fewer smartphones. For example, Android 12 has been quite an important leap in terms of design, but the differences in relevant functions with respect to previous versions have not been so great either. The same with iOS, that the most recent and interesting thing that has been incorporated have been the widgets and the application drawer, speaking in silver and to summarize.

What if the focus were changed? What if instead of releasing full versions from so little to so little more margin was given for these new versions to reach all mobiles? For example, that Android 12 was the version of Android for two or three years and that, instead of launching Android 13, it was committed to polishing the bugs, improving the main functions, adding the relevant security patches and giving manufacturers a margin. to bring Android 12 to more users.

Updating is important, no doubt about it. It is very important to have the most updated mobile, the better. Why not prioritize that? This system would allow improve OS stability for more usersincrease the penetration of operating systems in general and prepare more users to, in time, make the jump to a newer version once they have been able to enjoy a polished previous version.

In the days when mobile operating systems were more unstable, this cadence of large annual releases made sense. However, both Android and iOS have reached a point of maturity where it is perhaps more interesting prioritize their adoption to minor novelties in terms of functions.