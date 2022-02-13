Patricio Parodi reveals since when he has been dating Luciana Fuster: “We lived together for a long time”

Patricio Parodi and Luciana Fuster are dating. (Photo: Instagram)

Patricio Parodi and Luciana Fuster are one of the couples of the moment, although they have received harsh criticism for not wanting to make their sentimental relationship official for the public that follows them.

Many think that they have not wanted to say anything about it for fear of what they will say, because many know that in the past the model was a friend of Flavia Laos, ex-partner of the reality boy.

In an interview for You are in allPatricio Parodi came out in defense of Luciana Fuster and made it clear that she was never a friend of the blonde, so she did not know the reasons for attacking her current outgoing.

On the other hand, the model told from what date they officially started dating. According to the popular ‘Pato’, they decided to give themselves a chance while recording different scenes for the series La Academia, which aired on This is war.

“ We are not going to go into details of when it happened, but it was around there (from the recordings of La Academia). Sharing a lot of time at work, recording scenes with Lu, then obviously we lived together for a long time, we spent a lot of time recording, rehearsing, then it happened“, He said.

THEY DON’T HIDE

Patricio Parodi also made it clear that they have not hidden their relationship as they wanted to be seen in Magaly Tv: The Firm after capturing them walking hand in hand in a shopping center, where they went to see a movie at the cinema.

“This week they have secretly sold an ampay a departure from Luciana and I when we said that we are dating, everything is fine, what is the problem. We are not stinging. If we go to a shopping center that is super crowded or to the cinema I was not hiding from anyone ”, he expressed.

CONFIRM AGAIN THAT THEY ARE GOING OUT

At another time, the former member of This is war He specified that if they came out to say that they were dating, it was because they wanted to and not because they felt pressured by different television programs.

“Before it was when you are going to say that you are dating Luciana, well now that we say it not because of the pressure but because we decided it after the trip, we said: ‘it has to be said’”, he added.

Patricio Parodi defended Luciana Fuster from criticism for “friendship codes” and revealed when he was attracted to her. (VIDEO: América TV / You are in All)

FOLLOW FORWARD

After knowing each other for several weeks, Patricio Parodi said that they realized that a relationship between the two could work, so they were encouraged to continue meeting.

“We had a time where we were getting to know each other and then we said: ‘This can work, let’s go ahead’. Yes we are dating. Today I say: ‘I don’t have to keep losing things or stop doing things because of what people will say or because I took people out of context’”, sentenced the model.

KEEP READING:

EEG: Jazmín Pinedo, Yaco Eskenazi, Cachaza and Sully Sáenz defend themselves for returning to reality with more than 30 years

Luciana Fuster reminds Flavia Laos of the “friendship codes” after being caught kissing Austin Palao

Adolfo Aguilar confesses that he had a Menudo singer romance for 5 years: Who is it?