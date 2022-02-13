Paramount + brings the best titles for lovers and also for “anti-Valentine” – Publimetro Colombia

The 14th of February Paramount+ will not leave anyone out with this selection of movies to enjoy as a couple, with friends, cry, laugh or to heal a broken heart. From award-winning productions like Call me By your Namefunny romantic comedies like I Love You, Man to unforgettable moving stories like SuperNova, Endings, Beginnings and PD I Love You they are part of this extensive catalog that the mountain of entertainment has to marathon this Valentine’s Day.

Anti-Valentine

bachelorette

After ruining a friend’s wedding dress, some bridesmaids go on a frantic search for a replacement, but their mission ends in a crash in a night of alcohol, drugs and nightclubs. With the trio of renowned actresses Kirsten Dunst (Marie Antoinette), Rebel Wilson (Perfect notes) and Isla Fisher (the wedding breakers).

american pie

Mortified by being discovered by his parents watching an adult movie, Jim, a high school senior, makes a pact with his friends: lose his virginity before entering college. They only have three weeks left to try all possible seduction techniques that lead them to hilarious levels of success and failure. With a great cast starring Seann William Scott (Evolution), Alison Hannigan (how i met your mother) and Chris Klein (Just friends)

White Chicks

This hilarious and popular comedy follows the story of two unlucky FBI agents who must go undercover to protect hotel heiresses, the Wilson sisters, from a kidnapping plot. But as they prepare their plan, they discover that breaking into high society is much harder than they thought. Starring the brothers Marlon Wayans (Scary Movie) and Shawn Wayans (Tiny but dangerous)

I Love You, Man

Peter Klaven is a successful but friendless real estate agent who arranges appointments to find a best man for his wedding. Suddenly, an instant bond with his new best friend puts a strain on his relationship with his fiancée that will put the phrase “they lived happily ever after” to the test. Starring a great cast composed of Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Jason Segel (how i met your mother) and Rashida Jones (office)

pitch-perfect

College student Beca knows that she doesn’t want to be part of any music group, but that’s where she ends up after arriving at her new school. Between the bad girls, good girls, and weird girls, Beca discovers that the only thing they have in common is how well they sing together. She takes women out of her comfort zone and forces them to dare with more complicated songs, with the purpose of winning a competition. pitch-perfect is a musical comedy released in 2013 and starring Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp, Skylar Astin, Ben Platt, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Adam DeVine and John Michael Higgins.

whip it

In a Texas town, Bliss Cavendar resists, despite her mother’s pleas, to participate in various beauty pageants. What she is interested in is roller derby, a highly aggressive competitive style of skating. whip it is a comedy directed by Drew Barrymore and written by Shauna Cross, which adapts her novel derby girl. The film is Barrymore’s directorial debut. It was released on October 2, 2009 in the United States. Starring Elliot Page, Marcia Gay Harden, Alia Shawkat, Kristen Wiig, Juliette Lewis, Daniel Stern, Drew Barrymore, Landon Pigg, Andrew Wilson, and Jimmy Fallon.

To see with your better half

the twilight saga

This saga of romantic fantasy movies focuses on the relationship between teenage Bella Swan and Edward Cullen, a vampire. Edward and his family will do everything to keep Bella safe from a group of evil vampires. Starring Kristen Stewart (spencer), Robert Pattinson (Tenet) and Taylor Lautner (Without scape).

Supernova

Sam and Tusker have been a couple for 20 years. Sam is a pianist and Tusker is a writer. They travel across England in their old van visiting friends, family and places from their past. Since Tusker was diagnosed with early-stage Alzheimer’s, time together is the most important thing they’ll ever have. With award-winning actors Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci

Endings, Beginnings

Daphne is a 30-year-old who is trying to overcome a romantic breakup with whom she believed to be the man of her life. She navigates a year between love and heartbreak, discovering things about herself that she was completely unaware of and finding hope in the most surprising places. With a great cast starring Shailene Woodley (Divergent), Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy) and Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades of Grey)

Letters to Juliet

Sophie dreams of becoming a writer. On a trip to Italy with her boyfriend Victor de Ella to rekindle her relationship, she discovers a square where people leave unrequited love letters. Starring the renowned Amanda Seyfried (Mamma Mia) and Gael García Bernal (Loves Dogs)

Ps I love you

Holly Kennedy is a young widow trying to start her life over after the death of her beloved husband Gerry, who died of illness. It is then that she discovers that he has written several letters from her to encourage her in her life. Starring award-winning actors Hilary Swank (Freedom Writers) and Gerard Butler (300)

Call Me By Your Name

This incredible Oscar-winning production for Best Adapted Screenplay takes place in the summer of 1983, in northern Italy. Elio Perlman, a 17-year-old American, spends his vacations with his family in a 17th-century villa until one day Oliver, his father’s new American assistant, arrives at the great villa. Soon the two begin to go on outings together, and as the summer progresses, the couple’s attraction to each other will grow more intense. Starring director and actor Timothée Chalamet (dunes) and Armie Hammer (CIPOL’s agent)