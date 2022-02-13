Oscar had to give in

one.- The season of international film awards has begun in full swing and, without a doubt, the one that attracts the most attention is the Oscar. Although there is still a long way to go before Sunday, March 27, the date on which the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awards ceremony will take place, the fact that the nominations have already been published generates a veritable deluge of comments and trends in networks.

two.- One of the most transcendental changes that have been generated in the awards Oscar, is the indisputable presence of films produced and presented by the most powerful streaming systems on the planet. The pandemic has been largely responsible for this change. Before, it was almost a taboo to consider films that had been planned to have a presence on “television” for awards.

3.- I put the word television in quotes because, in reality, streaming is anything but traditional television. The vast majority of people who watch movies or series on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney + or hbo max – to mention only four – they do it on laptop screens, tablets and even on their cell phones. And it is precisely this that makes the most conservative tear their clothes.

4.- Those who consider themselves to be the most purist or traditionalists regarding the cinema, assure that the seventh art can only be appreciated in its maximum splendor in a room with the traditional big screen. They start from the fact that producers, directors and screenwriters think about all the details that are only perceived in a monumental format. Visual or auditory characteristics that would be impossible to notice on a cell phone.

5.- Perhaps they are right. However, times have changed definitively and what we used to take for granted now no longer even exists. (Rest in peace, block buster). That is why the members of the Academy have had to adapt and consider platform films like Netflix. Which, by the way, swept this year with 27 nominations. Although in 2021 it had 36 nominations, the red giant continues to make an overwhelming presence.

6.- Speaking of the nominated films of Netflixwe had already commented on January 2 in this space about the elements, both of production and performance of Don’t Look Up (Don’t look above) the film starring Meryl Steep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence Y Cate Blanchett, among others. Many did not understand the sarcastic tone of this production but, due to the current relevance of its plot, it is one of the great favorites.

7.- However, the movie Netflix who truly leads the Oscar nominations is The Power of the Dog (The power of the dog) with 12. Starring benedict cumberbatch as well as by Kirsten Dunst and her fiancé and father of her children Jesse Plemons. It is an arid, almost dark story that is well worth analyzing. On the next occasion we will talk about this and other films that are in the race to Oscar.

