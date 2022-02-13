Oscar 2022: No time to die could make history in the category for Best Original Song

The nominees for the 2022 Oscars were announced a few days ago and the song “No time to die” from No time to die – 83% appeared in the category for Best Original Song. But this achievement could be much bigger than we imagine. In accordance with comic book, if the subject interpreted by Billie Eilish takes the statuette, he will have made history for the Bond saga by obtaining the same recognition three times with his latest films. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

007 Operation Skyfall- 93% and 007 Specter – 65% took the Oscars for Best Original Song in past editions, the first for “Skyfall” by Adele and the second for “Writing’s on the Wall” by Sam Smith Y jimmy napes. the theme of Eilish he got the nomination and there are huge chances that he will end up winning the award. The song was already awarded the Grammy for Best Song Written for Visual Media in March of last year and the Golden Globe in early January; It is clear that the young singer and her brother, her producer, did an excellent job with the development of the theme.

If “No time to die” wins the Oscar, it would be doing something completely unique and remarkable for the Bond saga, getting the award three times in a row. This would present a huge challenge for the singers and songwriters of the 007 franchise in the future, who would be forced to work excellently to once again ensure the triumph of their songs in the competition of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Hollywood. The 2022 Oscars will take place on March 27 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

With hits like “Bad Guy”, “Everything I Wanted” or “Bury a Friend”, Eilish broke through to the top of the charts, achieving hundreds of thousands of digital and physical sales worldwide. During the 2020 Grammys held last January, Billie took home the awards for Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist, beating well-known artists such as Ariana Grande Y King’s wool. Her impressive triumphs at such a young age show us that she is a girl with real talent, someone capable enough to make sense of the final theme of the James Bond saga with Daniel Craig that now enjoys the nomination for Best Original Song in the Oscars 2022.

The first time we saw Daniel Craig as James Bond was in 2006 during the minutes of 007: Casino Royale – 95%. The character enjoyed a good reintroduction with Craig and all shreds of doubt about the choice were quickly removed. It is impossible to deny that the actor has been an exceptional James Bond and that several of his films are worthy of all kinds of applause. Now that the saga is over, the producers of the films must start looking for a new actor to embody the new version of the character; some rumors hold that talks with potential stars have already begun.

At the moment there is no news about the future of James Bond on the big screen. Now that the character belongs to Amazon, we hope things don’t change too much; the company has already promised that they will go ahead with theatrical releases, however, the entertainment industry has always been known for being unpredictable in some ways.

