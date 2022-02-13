Obituary: Irun Salvador Tranche, president of the Spanish Society of Family Medicine, dies of a heart attack

DV Sunday, February 13, 2022, 4:48 p.m.



The irundarra doctor Salvador Trache has died this Sunday of a heart attack at the age of 65. This morning he began to feel bad and, although an ambulance rushed to the house, nothing could be done to save his life. He was currently a doctor at the El Cristo health center in Oviedo, and chaired the Spanish Society of Family and Community Medicine (SEMFYC).

In an interview granted to El Diario Vasco a little over a year ago, he advocated the need to take care of Primary Care and recover the figures prior to the 2008 crisis. «It is the Cinderella of the system, the hospital has a lot of equipment that needs a lot of investment”. Given this, and in order to end the precariousness suffered by the sector, he demanded a generational change. “In three or four years many people are going to retire and there are not enough replacements with those who are being trained to fill those positions.”

In his youth he left the border city to study medicine in Santander and study the specialty of Family and Community Medicine at the Residencia Nuestra Señora de Covadonga. He got a place in Madrid and in Oviedo, a town where he settled with his family. Since 1982 he has practiced medicine at the El Cristo Health Center and since 2016 he has chaired the Spanish Society of Family and Community Medicine, which brings together more than 20,000 doctors from all over the country.

Son of Norberto, loved and remembered pelota player, and Dioni Iparraguirre, Tranche was born in Igantzi but grew up in Irun, a city to which he was always linked.