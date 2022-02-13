Nurse and patient in a hospital.

The MIR exam is just around the corner and more and more students are asking residents and health professionals for advice on which specialty to choose and advice for their professional future. For this reason, several doctors and nurses have used their social networks to send messages of support and instructions that can facilitate their beginnings in the profession.

Juan Toral, a doctor in the Emergency Room, has been one of them. Through his Twitter account, the doctor has assured that the best advice that can be given to a MIR, “who in a few months will begin to be on duty in the ER” is the following: “Nursing is always listened to, his clinical eye turns yours a thousand times”.

One of the best advice that can be given to #2MIR22 that in a few months they will begin to do guards in #ER Nursing is always listened to, their clinical eye turns yours a thousand times

— ᴊᴜᴀɴ ᴛᴏʀᴀʟ ꜱÁɴᴄʜᴇᴢ (@juatorsan) January 18, 2022



“The nurses are the ones who help you the most on your first shifts”

The advice has been shared and applauded by several professional colleagues who have also wanted to express the importance of nurses in the emergency room. “They are the best allies and the ones that help you the most on your first shifts,” a pediatrician wrote about it. While a health worker warned residents that “if the nurse does not see well or does not like the patient’s ‘look’, she should go see him.”

Finally, a user has responded through Twitter telling her personal experience as a patient. “A nurse saved my sister a few minutes from death because she did not see a good face,” she wrote, adding that she “still does not believe it when she remembers it” and thanking all the nurses for her wonderful work .