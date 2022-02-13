Nursing Council resolutions suspended: health risk

Florentino Pérez Raya, president of the General Nursing Council.

The Justice of the Community of Madrid has been provisionally suspended two resolutions of the General Nursing Council (CGE) for understanding that these could lead to health consequences for patients and invasion of powers Exclusive to doctors.

Specifically, the CGE issued two resolutions, one of which focused on aspects of the professional practice of nurse managers cases of care for patients with chronic health problems; the other referred to the nurses in the field of Care Continuity.

As defended by General Council of Official Colleges of Physicians of Spainthe first of these resolutions causes “damage to public health that is impossible or very difficult to repair, since the approved provision is attributing to a health diploma or nursing degree, purely medical acts and this would harm not only the medical professionals who have completed their training in medicine, who I would see as a non-medical professional performs tasks inherent to his profession but especially to those patients, who could be being treated medically by nurses who do not have a bachelor’s degree or degree in medicine”.

And it is that in the opinion of the aforementioned medical collegiate organization, “clearly medical acts are included, placing the nurse as main interlocutor of the patient and responsible for coordinating information and health care”.

As for the second, it seeks to attribute to the nursing profession the comprehensive assessment of the chronic patient planning an individualized follow-up and intervention plan. As well as “managing relevant information to provide continuity of care for patients and family/caregivers, to be able to plan and coordinate actions and add value to decisions aimed at solving health problems”.

“The Liaison or Care Continuity Nurse, regardless of the area in which it is developed, makes a specific assessment of the person with health problems, dependent, and in great need of care. This assessment focuses on detect, assess and intervene early in health problems and control or alleviate the existing ones”, adds the resolution of the CGE, according to the documentation to which it has accessed Medical Writing.

“The CGE trains nurses in medical practice”

However, the collegiate medical organization reminds based on the law that “Medical graduates are responsible for the indication and performance of activities aimed at promoting and maintaining healthto the prevention of diseases and to the diagnosis, treatment, therapy and rehabilitation of patients, as well as the prosecution and prognosis of the processes that are the object of care”.

That is why it warns of “the damages caused by the execution of the contested administrative acts”, which “are extremely serious, since they are Resolutions of the General Council of Official Nursing Colleges in which it assigns competencies that it does not have to train nurses in medical practice”.

Arguments, those of both resolutions, which have had the support of the Contentious-Administrative Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid to make the aforementioned decision to provisionally suspend both resolutions of the CGE in defense of the delimitation of powers of both health professions.

Supreme Court ruling contrary to the CGE

It should be noted that already last May 2021, the supreme court established in a ruling that in the field of Aesthetic medicine corresponds to the medical professionand not to that of nurses, the planning and application of treatments and interventions and, consequently, the General Council of Official Nursing Colleges cannot order certain aspects of the professional practice of nurses in the field of body-aesthetic care and prevention of aging for health.

This court argued already then that the functions recognized to the Professional Associations do not empower the General Council of nurses to regulatein the terms in which it is made in the resolution appealed in the instance, “the functions of nursing professionals, unrelated to the medical care activity, and medical coordination when necessary”.