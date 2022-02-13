Niño went viral after celebrating the tie between Puebla and Atlas in tears

Niño went viral after celebrating the Puebla vs. Atlas draw with tears (Video: Twitter/@futaztecapostin/AztecaDeportes)

The euphoria took over completely. Cuauhtemoc Stadium this friday when The fringe he got the tie from the red and black on the hour and remained at the top of the leaderboard momentarily.

The goal, scored by William Martinez at minute 95, he marked the night for the execution, as he performed a spectacular acrobatics to beat the Paraguayan goalkeeper, Anthony Silvawho despite stretching could not contain the Chilean shot.

With this goal from Pueblathe tie was consummated and caused shouts and celebrations throughout the stadium, especially in a child who was singled out by Aztec Sports and that moved thousands of fans who followed the broadcast, because he was brought to tears as he bounced up and down the bleachers with his arms raised.

Niño went viral after celebrating the Puebla vs. Atlas draw with tears (photo: Twitter/@DBallinas/TV Azteca)

Christian Martinoliwho was chronicling the match, even had to interrupt the comments to emphasize the tears that the little boy presented, since it was an unusual moment during a live broadcast of Liga MX.

“Look at the tears, Chacón, look at the tears! Look what Puebla is generating, Doctor (Luis García), with his people! Not even you when you stole in Monarcas, in Atlante, in Chivas, in America, in Pumas, or in Puebla! where you most robbed the public. It made them cry but from anguish”

After the story addressed to his partner, the Doctor Garciathe boy went viral on social networks and a small movement began to be generated to try to locate him, probably with the aim of making a special note about it.

Niño went viral after celebrating the Puebla vs. Atlas draw with tears (Photo: Twitter/@futaztecapostin/Azteca Deportes)

The little boy could be identified and they even shared some images in which his parents were proud of what he had represented for the club. Even the mother responded to a comment on a publication with more than 10 thousand reactions.

“That child has become a Puebla flag. A true fan. My respects to his parents for instilling in him a taste for sports, ”said a user on Facebook, to which his mother responded proudly with a“ thank you ”and confirming that she was his relative.

He even began to generate some memes to his figure, always with respect and pride, since he represented a “red bone” fan, according to some reactions.

Niño went viral after celebrating the Puebla vs. Atlas draw with tears (Photo: Twitter/@MomentosFutbolM)

As is customary, the account Twitter of Club Puebla He was not left out of the conversation and immediately asked for help to find it, as well as an edition with the Puebla flag behind it, as a symbol of being a hero.

The last time the Puebla was filled with memes and funny comments was around the concerts of bad bunny in Mexico, because hours after the start of the pre-sale for the concert scheduled for December 9, 2022 was confirmed, they published a controversial tweet.

in the content they mocked the resellers that, in other events and concerts, they have monopolized the purchase of seats online and then offer them to the public with a notable extra cost.

“Friends, I wanted tickets to see La Franja that unites us live and by mistake I bought twenty extra tickets for the Bad Bunny concert in Mexico City in General A. They are for sale in MXN 7,500 each. If you are not going to buy, please do not offend”, reads the publication published through the verified account of @ClubPueblaMX.

KEEP READING:

Club Puebla and Tepatitlán made fun of the exorbitant prices to see Bad Bunny in CDMX

The Puebla club made Messi’s shirt to “receive” him in Liga MX and put it up for sale

Toluca will celebrate its 105th anniversary with a match against a “very high level” rival