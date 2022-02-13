Nicole Kidman recounted the unexpected reaction her daughters had when her Oscar nomination was announced

In the latest Oscar nominations, it was announced that the actress Nicole Kidman integrates the category for Best Actress, for her performance as Lucille Ball in the film Being the Ricardos. And in an interview with TheView, He told how he lived that pleasant moment, and the surprising reaction that his daughters had.

Throughout the note, Kidman confessed that he was confused about the date of the nominations, explaining: “We just got back from Australia. passed us by jet lag, and we were with my daughters and my husband having breakfast. So he believed that the nominations were going to be announced the next morning, so he was not aware of anything. But suddenly, I received a video call and my daughters let me know that the phone was ringing.

Without really knowing what was happening, the protagonist of Moulin Rouge! picked up the video call, to get a huge surprise: “So when I answer the call, on the other end they tell me: “You were nominated for an Oscar!”, and I literally start crying. I really didn’t know that such a deep emotion attached to that project. And the tears just started flowing.”

But the tender moment was interrupted by an unexpected comment from his daughters, which Kidman recalled: “The girls kept looking at me, and they say: “Wow! Great mom, but hey, we better get ready because we’re going to be late for what we have to do.”

Being the Ricardos. Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem Amazon Prime Video

In another excerpt from the talk, the interpreter commented on the great support she receives from her family, when starting each new character. And about that, she explained: “They are part of each of my decisions, because of course, the family must be a support. When I prepare, they are my audience. I sit them all on the couch, I show them what I have prepared, and they tell me “You still have a lot of work ahead of you”.

With this recent nomination, Nicole Kidman adds five distinctions for the Oscars. The first time was in 2002 with Moulin Rouge!then in 2003 he won by The hoursand in 2011 by Rabbit Hole. In 2017, she was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for Lionand thus arrives at his last nomination for Being the Ricardos.

The Academy Awards will be presented on Sunday, March 27, 2022.