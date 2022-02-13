NFL or soccer? Social networks are filled with memes – Prensa Libre

Not many know what teams are going to play, or who the players are, maybe they just know the halftime show lineup. Still, quite a few people take advantage of the occasion to get together and enjoy their favorite spirits.

February is always special because it is the month of love and friendship, but it is also the date on which the great NFL event is played.

Unlike when the final of a world championship is played, where everyone knows who is playing and which countries are going to play it.

Certainly, both coincide in enjoying the same type of drink with friends and family.

For this reason, the eternal comparison between American and European football resurfaces on this day and these are the memes;

World cup is ten times more popular than overhyped SuperBowl #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/Hfs5bBv4IT — Toxic (@abdirah03725778) February 13, 2022

Sorry but I think I’ve seen enough Adam Sandler movies to know how to play football.#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/HLTM04elt6 — Diego (@eldiego_rm) February 13, 2022

Me arriving to see the Superbowl without knowing anything about American football. pic.twitter.com/u84FW5vtzO – Solovino (@JosafatMoraila) February 13, 2022

We don’t stop thinking about football even on Super Bowl day 🏈👀⚽️ pic.twitter.com/ECM8dESBP9 – GOAL Spain (@GoalEspana) February 13, 2022

YOU HAVE TO SEE THE COMPLETE NFL AND NOT ONLY THE SUPER BOWL BECAUSE YOU DON’T LIKE AMERICAN FOOTBALL!!!!! pic.twitter.com/cWN4VnRFB3 — Pine 2026🌲 (@iam_pino) February 13, 2022

Super Bowl Sunday. The most important sporting event of the year. It does not compare at all with his football for whores and nacos.

😎 — 🐍Silver  (@El_Canallin) February 13, 2022

There will be no shortage of those angry with life who today say “Now it turns out that everyone knows about the NFL. They just show up at the Super Bowl.”

That’s exactly what’s great about days like these, it’s attracting new fans and putting football on the map. – Cristian Rey (@SoyCristianRey) February 13, 2022

Why do they put football on the Super Bowl halftime show?

I do not understand – RC (@rafaelcalder_) February 13, 2022

Oh yes, all good football fans but they don’t even know how many championships the Los Angeles Galaxy has. 🙄#SuperBowl — 404 Logic Chaira Not Found (@404Logica) February 13, 2022