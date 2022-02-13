Neymar gave important news to Mauricio Pochettino and the entire PSG

The Brazilian striker has given great news to the Parisians before the match against Real Madrid

February 12, 2022 7:15 p.m.

Just three days before the long-awaited meeting between PSG and Real Madrid, the Brazilian Neymar surprised everyone at his club by rejoining training in Paris this Sunday ahead of the Champions League match. The Brazilian attacker was absent in recent months but aims to enter the call against the meringues next Tuesday.

“You have to be careful with expectations at a general level. That is something that is not based on science and on something logical and reality is something else. He may be (against Real Madrid), hopefully, because he is an important player for We will see in the next few days”, the Parisian coach had pointed out about the possible return of Neymar after the victory against Rennes.

Although the ’10’ has lost competitive rhythm after that match against Saint-Ettener at the end of last November, the French press indicates that the player will be summoned yes or yes against the Spanish team. What if it is not guaranteed, and it is very likely that it will not happen at least in this first leg, is Neymar’s ownership.

With the return of the Brazilian striker, Mauricio Pochettino will only need the presence of Spaniard Sergio Ramos to have all his stars to face Carlo Ancelotti’s team. Neymar and Ramos were the great doubts that the Argentine coach presumably had to put together the call for the European match, but now only the Spanish defender would be the great absentee in the Parc des Princes.