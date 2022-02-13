New trick allows you to change a shiny Pokémon for another shiny in Pokémon Legends: Arceus – Nintenderos

You can check on the web the latest news of this long-awaited game, and now we have received more news related to Pokemon Legends: Arceus in the form of details: this is a trick that allows change one shiny for another in the game.

Change shiny in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

In this case, the information corresponds to the steps to follow to exchange a shiny Pokémon for another shiny Pokémon but of another species. This will come in especially handy if we are looking for a specific variocolor.

The process It is based on the day-night cycles and is done as follows:

Detect any shiny Pokémon on the map, for example a Drifloon at night Wait for the day to come and save the game Close the game and reopen it Return to the same location and the shiny Drifloon will have been replaced by another shiny daytime Pokémon, in the video example a shiny Starly This process seems to work from night to day and from day to night

This is believed to be so because shiny’s ID seems to be determined to a specific radius and for that reason another shiny Pokémon appears in the same place when going from night to day (or from day to night). Here you can see it:

Return to Sinnoh

We remind you of the premise of this long-awaited title:

Explore vast wildernesses where endless discoveries await you in Pokémon Legends: Arceus for Nintendo Switch. Observe, catch and investigate wild monsters in this action role-playing game set in the past. It takes place when it was not usual for humans and Pokémon to live in harmony. Your adventures take place in the majestic natural surroundings of the Hisui region. You will be in charge of investigating to create the first Pokédex of the region. Return to Sinnoh These lands, which will one day become the Brilliant Diamond and Glistening Pearl region of Sinnoh, boast true natural wonders. Also impressive landscapes and a good number of wild creatures. Some will be familiar to you, while others will be completely new! The enigmatic Arceus is said to be the key to solving a strange phenomenon affecting certain Pokémon in the region. How will this mythical be connected to your adventure? Team Galaxy is made up of the most varied people who have traveled to Hisui to investigate this mysterious region. You are the newest addition to the research division of Team Galaxy and your job is to scour every corner of Hisui in search of species.

What do you think? We read you in the comments. We also leave you with our complete coverage of the game Pokémon Legends: Arceus, available from January 28, 2022, here.

