Necaxa surprises Cruz Azul and takes the victory of Azteca

In Jaime Lozano’s debut as hydro-warm helmsman, the Necaxa Rays they surprised the Blue Cross (1-2) and took the three points from the Azteca Stadium field this Saturday.

The cement both was the work of John Escobar penalty at minute 34. For Necaxa, Milton Jimenez tied at 84 and Rodrigo Aguirre gave the victory to 90 + 5.

At minute 33, Uriel Antuna overflowed from the right and was knocked down in the necaxis area, an action that the whistler marked as a penalty. Juan Escobar was in charge of validating the maximum penalty and sending La Maquina up to his house.

When it seemed that Cruz Azul would take the victory, Necaxa pressed towards the end of the match and got the tie at minute 84 with a masterful header by Gimenez, where goalkeeper Jesús Corona could not do anything to avoid scoring.

Already in compensation time, Rodrigo Aguirre He gave the victory to the necaxistas by finishing off a ball after a series of rebounds in the cement area.

With this victory, the Rayos rose to tenth place in the general table with six points, while Cruz Azul suffered its first defeat of the season and remained in third place with 10 units, tied with the tigerswho beat Chivas this Saturday in Guadalajara.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital