NBA Lebron James surpasses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in combined points

Lebron James reached 44,152 points adding the points he has scored in the regular season and playoffs, thus becoming the highest combined point scorer in the history of the game.

LeBron James is now at the top of the NBA scoring standings. During the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup against the Golden State Warriors, James scored his 44th point, 149, tying Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points scored in the regular season and playoffs.

Lakers star LeBron James has surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most points scored in NBA history combining regular season and postseason. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 13, 2022

The fact that LeBron James is the all-time leader in this category is a testament to his excellence over the years. Scoring that many points means he’s played a long time AND routinely makes deep runs in the postseason. The Lakers star will eventually catch up with Abdul-Jabbar in the regular-season standings, but he’ll deal with this for now.

To be clear, this leaderboard includes both the regular season and the playoffs. Abdul-Jabbar remains the NBA’s all-time leading scorer in the regular season. Still, for the Lakers star to become the all-time leading scorer in this arena is incredible in its own right.

This achievement by LeBron is one of the few bright spots in what has been a disastrous season for the Lakers. A team that was expected to contend for the Larry O’Brien Trophy has crashed and burned in a variety of ways. With a playoff spot not even guaranteed, the team will have to rely on James to carry the load for them.