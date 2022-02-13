movies with stars you didn’t remember worked together

Interview with the Vampire (1994) assembled an enviable cast for a film whose plot surprised its viewers; the list of movies with actors you didn’t remember worked together

We saw them separately and we were encouraged to give play to a movie just for having one of these names. However, some productions managed to bring them all together. Great films that, although they did not win awards and were not well received by critics, they can boast of having had Robert De Niro in their studies Y robin-williams at the same time, or have brought together Brad Pitt Y Tom Cruise when his career was in full swing.

Pochocleras, dramas, to think, satires and comedies. All these films bring together great actors who leave their daily roles to bet on ambitious projects they will always be remembered by the names on their marquee.

Interview with the Vampire (1994)

Neil Jordan managed to summon those who are considered today international movie stars in a film whose plot is worthy of a rainy afternoon. Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, Antonio Banderas, Kristen Dunst and the deceased Helen McCrory, personified acclaimed characters from a gothic film released in the mid-90s that marked a cinematographic success. Its production cost $60 million and raised much more than double: to date it adds $223,664,608according to data provided by IMDB.

The film is set in a gloomy San Francisco and tells the story of Louis de Pointe du Lac (Brad Pitt), a vampire over two centuries of life that narrates his passions, frustrations and desires as he sinks into a painful eternity. His entire story is told to reporter Daniel Molloy (Christian Slater), a skeptical journalist whose beliefs prevent him from believing what he hears.

Today considered a cult film, had some difficulties in its production. For example, when the actors who played vampires had to go on stage, they were to hang upside down for nearly thirty minutes while they were made up so that their faces would swell and the make-up professionals could work on their otherworldly features.

Mars Attacks! (nineteen ninety six)

Pochoclera movie if there is, but with a cast worthy of winning all the Oscars available. Jack Nicholson, Pierce BrosnanSarah Jessica Parker, Annette Bening, Glenn Close, Danny DeVito, Martin Short, Michael Fox, Natalie Portman, Jack Black and even Tom Jones have a role in this mega production of the ’90s. Its cost, it is estimated, was around $70 million and its collection far exceeded $101 million. Guaranteed profit.

The film begins with an alarming announcement from the President of the United States (Jack Nicholson): aliens were seen roaming the planet. The arrival of the Martians calls for a meeting with the country’s highest political authorities, but not everything goes according to plan. From there, the film presents a question: are they misunderstood beings or do they have evil plans to destroy the Earth and everything on it?

In addition to its many funny moments, this film has a Serious but intentional continuity error. In the President’s speech when he tries to come up with an understanding with the aliens, his tie changes color several times; reference to an error in the film also starring Nicholson, A Few Good Men (1992).

The Expendables (2010, 2012, 2014)

This saga managed to bring everyone together men of action from Hollywood and, how could it be otherwise; also for a series of films full of incredibly unrealistic weapons, explosions, punches and jumps. It is enough for him to review the impressive list of names that appear in the three installments so that his own action films come to mind. Sylvester StalloneJason Statham, Jet Li, Dolph Lundgren, Mickey Rourke, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Chuck Norris, arnold schwarzeneggerBruce Willis, Harrison Ford, Mel Gibson Y Terry Crews made their appearance in one of the three.

As if this were not enough, it is expected that within a short time a fourth installment will be released that promises to be filled with figures again. With regard to the first, it was Rambo himself who took the reins of the direction and the script and then delegated the role of him in the following tapes. The one released in 2010 cost about US$ 80 million and raised US$ 274 million; that of 2012 involved investing $100 million but brought a profit of $314 million; while that of 2014 lowered its numbers but they were still impressive: it cost US$80 million and grossed US$214 million.

As for the story of the first part, do not expect too much. The indestructibles -its translated title- is a gang of mercenaries who are hired by a man who asks them to kill a ruthless South American dictator. Upon arriving to fulfill the assignment, they discover that not everything is what it seems.

The Big Wedding (2013)

Since Robert DeNiro From being a dangerous gangster of the ’80s and ’90s, he became a stern father-in-law, a thrill-seeking grandfather or a divorced father. Comedy was his new niche and without a doubt he did it as well as when he played the dangerous Sam Rothstein in casino (nineteen ninety five). This time, met big stars to make a film worth framing and watching on a Sunday afternoon.

Diane Keaton, Katherine Heigl, Amanda Seyfried, susan sarandonRobin Williams, Topher Grace and Ben Barnes they give life to a film that cost $35 million and raised $46 million but that took the applause and laughter of thousands of fans.

The film tells the story of Alejandro (Ben Barnes), son of Don (De Niro) and Ellie (Keaton). When he decides to get married, he asks his parents -already divorced- to pretend to stay together during the wedding so as not to make “a bad impression” on the bride’s family. The back and forth with his brothers and the friction between their parents make the wedding a moment of tension and awkward laughter.

Don’t Look Up (2021)

The Oscar nominee is also characterized by an impressive cast. Full of figures, this satire gripped from the first moment it arrived on Netflix and divided the audience: they loved it or they hated it. no midpoints, Leonardo DicaprioJennifer Lawrence, meryl streepCate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman Y Ariana Grande They gave life to an unforgettable film.

The premise is captivating: an astronomy professor and his team discover a dangerous comet that is about to hit Earth and extinguish life on the planet. However, political interests and everyday banalities divert attention and a problem that could have been solved is about to cause a disaster.

Its duration of two hours and twenty-five minutes catches the viewers and the plot awaits the final result in the dispute for the Oscar. Its production, says Forbes, it cost about $200 million and yet The total collection is not known.

Movie 43 (2013)

By way of closing, a film that amazes the number of high-level figures working on it. The plot focuses in a series of comedy shorts directed by different directors who come together in search of some teenagers for the famous movie 43. The production of it took years, since no studio wanted to buy the script until Relativity Media agreed to pay $6 million for him to later raise a sum close to $32 million.

Versatile. With Hugh Jackman, at the recent Movie 43 premiere

In Movie 43, Kate Winslet and Hugh Jackman starred together in the same short

Beyond the figures, the highlights of Movie 43 It’s not their plot but the names on the marquee. Emma StoneStephen Merchant, Richard Gere, Liev Schreiber, Dennis Quaid, Gref Kinnear, Seth MacFarlane, Hugh JackmanKate Winslet, Julie Claire, Katie Finneran, Naomi Watts, Chris PrattKieran Culkin, Uma Thurman, Chloë Moretz Y Gerard Butler are some of the many renowned actors who passed through the set. The studio even contemplated hiring George Clooney but had no luck. the protagonist of The descendants He refused to be part of the project.