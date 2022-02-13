Movies to enjoy on Valentine’s Day

02/12/2022

HBO Max offers you to extend Valentine’s Day all week to the fullest, selecting the best content to celebrate every day with a different love story.

For this very special week HBO Max will have a section within the platform dedicated to series and movies to fall in love, cry and laugh nonstop. With kisses and romance, but also with action, discovery, self-love and crazy adventures to enjoy with whoever else they love.

THE GOLDEN AGE: A brilliant young man from a conservative family embarks on a mission to infiltrate the wealthy neighboring clan, dominated by ruthless railroad magnate George Russell, his rakish son, Larry, and his ambitious wife, Bertha.

LOVE IN TIMES OF COVID: Just when they decide to separate, Linda (Anne Hathaway) and Paxton (Chiwetel Ejiofor) discover that fate has other plans when a mandatory confinement forces them to live together…and brings them together in a surprising way.

love life

LOVELIFE: Anna Kendrick stars in this romantic comedy that follows a young New Yorker in search of the ideal partner. Each episode tells the tangled story of Darby’s love affairs.

SEX AND THE CITY: A candid and sophisticated look at sex and relationships through the eyes of a group of girlfriends in New York.

AND JUST LIKE THAT: Determined to put the past behind her, Carrie meets with real estate agent Seema Patel. Meanwhile, Charlotte plans a dinner party for LTW, and Miranda and Nya connect through the frank realities of motherhood.

Goosip Girl

GOSSIP GIRL (2007 and 2021): Drama based on the lives of privileged Manhattan high school teens, it’s not easy to keep track of changing friendships, jealousy and confusion, but that’s Gossip Girl’s specialty.


