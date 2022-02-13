Moto G Pro becomes the first Motorola to update to Android 12 in 2022 – FayerWayer

The latest news that Motorola brings for this 2022 is the release of its Android 12 update for the model Moto G Pro. This mid-range mobile, which is also known by the name Moto G Stylus, You will be able to have the new features of this latest version of the Android system.

This news could surprise many because some of the latest Motorola models have not yet been updated with Android 12, so they are still waiting to be updated.

The Moto G Pro model was launched by the company in mid-2020 with the Android 10 operating system. Some time later the device was updated with the Android 11 version, but now you can have the latest version.

Motorola (Capture)

Android 12 is now available for the Moto G Pro

Currently the latest version is already available for this Motorola model, the point is that at the moment it is only for the United Kingdom, according to the XDA website.

It is believed that during the next few days it can be used from other regions of the world.

The news that Android 12 brings to the Moto G Pro are privacy and security improvements, as well as a renewed interface, enlarged screenshots and other interesting things. In addition, Motorola is currently one of the first firms to bet on the dynamic colors of Material You.