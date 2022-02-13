Mocorito approves retention of federal shares in water chlorination

Mocorito, Sinaloa.- Within the first extraordinary session of the Cabildo in Mocorito, it was approved for the signing of an authorization agreement for the retention of federal participations, for the water chlorination payment of the Municipality, from November 2021 to October 2024.

Héctor Prado, manager of the Municipal Board of Drinking Water and Sewage, mentioned that chlorinating water is an important part of preventing the appearance of dengue, and even cholera, in addition to the fact that this would allow this vital liquid to be in a better state for use. daily and to meet the needs of Mocoritenses.

“We have been chlorinating the 5 municipal plants that we have, and the 43 wells at the municipal level, this chlorination of the water has been to avoid creating sources of infection, both dengue and all that, that is why we would have to carry a chlorination of 1.5 at 3.0”

Mocorito City Council approves withholding of federal shares to pay for water chlorination | Photo: Matías Rodríguez/ Debate

The manager stressed that this approval is very relevant, since it allows them to cover the expenses of the drinking water plants, since in the one located in the headwaters, about 96 thousand pesos are invested in chemicals, while the Caimanero plant about 47 thousand, in the Potrero de los Sánchez 30 thousand and Tierritas Blancas 12 thousand.

Likewise, it was approved and granted to María Elizalde Ruelas, municipal president and Irma Josefina Castro Sosa, women’s coordinator, the power to make agreements with the National Institute of INMUJERES