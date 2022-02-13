MLB players reject offer again, do not reach agreement

No white smoke yet! After a few minutes of meetingit became known that things between Major League Baseball (MLB) and the MLB Players Association (MLBPA) did not make much progress. According to reports, in the meeting they held this Saturday, the players they rejected again the offer made by the League and they still haven’t reached a new agreement that puts an end to the bosses’ strike.

According to journalist Joon Lee’s report, the Players Association left the meeting unimpressed by the offer made by the League, which was not accepted at this time.

The meeting would have lasted just under an hour and there was “little progress” in the talks with which the creation of a new agreement between the parties is sought and thus put an end to the current bosses’ strike.

The days go by and the situation between the MLB and the MLBPA does not reach a solution. This has caused uncertainty and concern about the issue of Spring Training and the Opening Day of the 2022 Season that would be at risk of being carried out on time.