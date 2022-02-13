Miro, about his dismissal from WWE: “I was very happy”

In an interview on the podcast “The Kurt Angle Show”the fighter of I lookalso know as Rusev In WWE, he discussed various topics in which they stand out, their Lana relationship, Triple H’s treatment of him and how he felt after being released from WWE.



Miro said that it was Dusty Rhodes’ idea to pair Miro with Lana:

“I was so smart. Dusty was so bright. So CJ my wife, Lana, had just been signed in May or something. Dusty found out I could speak perfect English and perfect Russian. They knew they had me. I feel like they already got me.” they were watching because I had this dark match with Dolph Ziggler that Triple H was there. He came to see me and asked me who I was. From there I think we just jumped on that train because then CJ came along. We started doing promos together. When you’re in development, you just want to do fun stuff because everybody laughs. You laugh instantly. Then one day they told us, ‘Hey guys, you should try something serious,’ and we did. We tried something serious. We were inspired by Rocky IV, Drago and Ludmilla. We got carried away with that and Triple H loved it.”



Miro said that he and Lana started out as friends:

“We were friends. We shared a connection. She grew up in Latvia for 12 years, which is, you know, the Eastern Bloc, with the same mindset, dealing with the same crazy coaches yelling at each other and all that. So she I had been to Bulgaria. We shared a lot of experiences. We also spoke in Russian with each other. From the beginning I said I didn’t want to complicate this. First of all, she’s out of my league, clearly, so I don’t even want to try to get my ass broken. heart. I’m just going to be friends with her. We’re going to have a professional level and that’s it. But, you know, a week or two, a month came along, we started texting more and more. And one thing led to the other, and here we are”.



Miro said that it was Triple H who fought for Rusev and Lana to go up to the main roster together:

“There was a question about whether Lana was going to debut (on SmackDown with Rusev) because that was also another issue that we had with Vince. He always loves his big monsters for themselves, and thinks that women take heat away from them, but thanks to Triple H, he fought for it. He believed in me and Lana as a unit, as a package. Because of that, we debuted on SmackDown. We started doing the vignettes with CJ, which I thought was absolutely the best option. I don’t think Rusev by itself was so over without Lana being there. It was so much better.”



Miro talking about being released by WWE:

“I was so happy. I kind of lost myself for 30 seconds. The whole pandemic thing was going on, and we were just trying to fight for some kind of rights, you know, because it’s not right that we have to fly every week to TV. in all these circumstances without anyone caring. It just didn’t feel right to me. We were in a small group text that got leaked to the office. Somebody leaked that we were doing this. It’s not even a plot. We’re just talking to each other. How can we get that into the office? It was leaked that we were on it, and I think a few days later they let me go. I lost it a little bit because I was more concerned about the health and safety protocol. I was released, but I was very happy because I knew right away that I was going to go do what I know I can do. I never doubted how good I am, and if your company doesn’t appreciate me, I’m going to find another company that does.”

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is Elimination Chamber and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.