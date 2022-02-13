Milena Smit’s top or Rihanna’s trend and ‘Euphoria’

All the looks of the red carpet of the Goya Awards 2022

Cate Blachett and the look for the Goya that summarizes four trends

With Milena Smith the world not only discovered one of the great promises of Spanish cinema, but also an icon of style. The actress, who rose to fame especially after Parallel Mothers, stands out for having a most daring style, with a somewhat dark and where the risky garments stand out, the make-up in the purest style euphoria Or the big platforms. On this occasion, and after triumphing last year with a dress cut out by Givenchy, Milena Smit has wanted to attend the 2022 Goya awards gala with a design that highlights the avant-garde character of her looks and her way of understanding fashion.

The interpreter has opted for a design made to measure by Balmain that could not fit more with her style. The great skirt stands out from it, made following the same technique that was used in the 19th century, with several layers of tulle, but, if there is a piece of it that is worth keeping track of, that is the top.

The crop top what the actress looks like created following the Japanese technique of kintsugi, which is based on repairing an object using gold to cover its cracks and whose fame is currently linked to the message it conveys. In addition to these striking details, the top has a very particular detail of a golden chain as a cord.

This detail of Milena’s top is extremely topical and the fact is that the Spanish actress has not been the only one to fall for the tops of this style. They have recently appeared hand in hand, on the one hand, with Rihanna, who has worn it in one of her most daring looks, her maternity, and on the other in the series of the moment: euphoria, where Maddy wears a top with this same detail but with safety pin details.

Getty Images

If in less than a month we have seen this style of top no more and no less than three times, we can already assure with almost total certainty that it will become one of the key pieces of the next season.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

HBO

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io