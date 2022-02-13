Miguel Herrera and the decision to retire Nahuel after the result against Chivas

February 12, 2022 3:45 p.m.

Nahuel Guzman He is one of the references in the golden age of the team tigers and now under the command of Michael Herrera should not be the exception, however, his retirement is close.

In this first week of February, the ‘Paton‘ reached the age of 36, a situation for which Miguel Herrera must pay special attention to his performance in the next matches, starting in the match against Chivas.

And it is that at the time Michael Herrera already sentenced what: “You have to rejuvenate the team”, a situation for which Nahuel He is one of those appointed to leave the institution and that to a great extent may depend on Herrera’s decision from the meeting before the ‘Sacred Flock’.

What did the ‘Louse’ decide about retiring him?

The feline trainer will have to respect at least the deadline for the withdrawal of Nahuelthat is, the end of his contract, which marks the summer of 2023 as the year of the Argentine goalkeeper’s retirement.

