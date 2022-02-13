Mia Yim comments on why she hasn’t competed yet



Mia Yim is currently on the free agent market. after his 90-day non-compete clause with WWE expired in early February. However, fans are wondering why he has yet to appear in any wrestling promotions.



This month is being quite exciting for the fighter, since not only is he free to get back into a ring, but he also married Keith Lee last weekend. In addition, he made his debut in AEW in the last episode of Dynamite, so it would not be surprising if Yim followed in his footsteps and ended up joining the ranks of Tony Khan’s company.

Yim took to Twitter to explain why he hasn’t returned to the ring yet, noting that he plans to fight again in March:

“For those wondering why I’m not back in the ring yet… February has been a very busy month. With the wedding and the move, I decided not to accept any contracts until March to focus on managing the house. So don’t worry I’ll see you all in the ring in March. #HBIC”



After breaking into the business in 2009Yim made a name for himself working for promotions like SHINE, SHIMMER, and CZW. While in IMPACT Wrestling, was once a Knockouts champion.



Yim signed with WWE in 2018 and became a notable star in NXT. She was promoted to the main roster in 2020 as a member of the stable Retribution under the name of RECKONING. After the dissolution of steady, WWE barely used her, until she was released in the wave of layoffs on November 4 of last year.

