Messi and Mbappé save PSG again before the Champions League

PSG achieved a new triumph over the hour before seeing the faces with Real Madrid

February 11, 2022 11:27 p.m.

Mauricio Pochettino can breathe easy again before facing Real Madrid, after defeating Rennes on the hour at the start of Matchday 24 of Ligue One. Kylian Mbappé with an assist from Lionel Messi resolved the visit of the Parisians with victory , before their duel for the Champions League against Real Madrid.

Without the presence of the injured Sergio Ramos and Neymar, it is likely that they will not be able to face the merengues either, the PSG team suffered more than necessary to take the three points in the Parc des Princes. The Parisians dominated in possession and arrivals as is usually the case in their league games, but it was difficult for them to put that difference on the scoreboard.

After several attempts, PSG managed to reach the goal before the end of the match, after Lionel Messi got Mbappé and the Frenchman managed to beat goalkeeper Alemdar (90 + 3′). Three points that strengthen PSG’s leadership in Ligue One and extend their advantage over Marseille to 16 points.

Now Pochettino’s team will focus on the first leg against the white club precisely with the match in Paris, so they will be able to rest more ahead of the game. PSG will be waiting to find out if Sergio Ramos and Neymar will overcome their injuries, in order to arrive and be part of the final squad.