Megan Fox’s black corset ideal for highlighting the bust

Megan fox She became the ambassador for Frederick’s of Hollywood, a very sensual lingerie company that bets on all bodies and has a blog about its new products. The American she has already made several publications of these outfits and in one of them she can be seen with a corset ideal to highlight the bust, which can be used as a body.

“Being confident and feeling sexy in your own skin is the key to having a good time in bed. Confidence may come easier for some, but finding the perfect outfit that brings you to life can go a long way!” the website.

Megan Fox’s ideal garment to highlight

To carry out their advertising campaign, they chose, at the beginning of 2021, Megan fox, a Hollywood celebrity who always stood out for her beauty. Both the actress and her firm have published several photographs in which it is seen how her products stylize her figure and have received thousands of “likes”.

The American actress wears an incredible corset that can be used as a body.

One of the most praised was a corset black embroidered with glitter that is transparent on the abdomen and is attached to a garter belt in the same style. The look was completed with a long-sleeved gold gown, a black choker with a gold detail and waves in her hair.

This choice of Megan fox It is ideal for those women who want to enhance their bust and look sexy. The American she knows how to enhance her body and many of her photographs serve as inspiration for those who doubt what to wear for a sensual night.

Related news

“The corset They are not only incredibly sexy, but also have many other benefits and are especially great for busty girls. The corset it should not restrict breathing, but should be adjusted so that everything is firm, but comfortable”, they explain from Frederick’s of Hollywood.

Another ideal corset to use as a body.

Currently, bodysuits are in fashion to go out both to a party and to a dinner and they can be found in all styles: lace, plain, transparent with different straps and in different fabrics. Many of them are similar in style to the corset of lingerie, so if you have one stored, it can be used comfortably.

Remember! All the information we provide at MDZ Femme is for inspiration only in case you have any questions. The important thing is that you wear what makes you feel comfortable, no matter how old you are.