Megan Fox, at the altar – Diario Hoy In the news

At the beginning of 2000, Megan Fox ventured as a model in the United States. Soon after, she began working as a film actress. At that time, she met her most famous partner, Beverly Hills 90210 actor Brian Austin Green. After a few months, they got married and founded a family with three children. During the sentimental bond, the couple went through crisis, back and forth, until the final divorce, which took place in 2020.

In the months before the split, Megan traveled to an island to shoot an action movie. There she met a colleague, who is also a rapper, known in the art world as Machine Gun. The attraction between these castmates was immediate and they began to see each other in secret. There they were recognized by the specialized press and they had no choice but to whitewash this affair.

Once the work was finished, each one had to take care of their affairs and agendas and then re-elect themselves. In this context, the passion grew, so they recently opted for a coexistence and now they will take another step in their lives. In this sense, the boy proposed to her in the same place where they met. For this, he gave her a ring with a heart that shows yin and yan. The expensive jewel was designed by an expert and is valued at more than $500,000. It is made of white gold, it has Colombian emeralds and also some lines that simulate being thorns.

The news was given by the protagonists, who shared a series of postcards of the moment on their social networks. They also commented on the details of an unusual ritual they carried out, such as the exchange of small potions of their blood. That is, each one drank the other’s.

As an epigraph, the woman wrote on her Instagram account: “In July 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We ask for magic. We didn’t know the pain

we would face together in such a short and hectic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices that the relationship would require of us but intoxicated with love. And karma. Somehow, a year and a half later, after we’d been through hell together and laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And as in all the lives before this one, and as in all the lives that followed, I said yes… And then we drank each other’s blood.”

For his part, the music heartthrob announced: “Yes, in this life and in all lives. Beneath the very branches under which we fell in love, I brought her back to ask her to marry me. I know tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald, his birthstone, and the diamond, mine, set on two magnetic bands of spines that come together like two halves of the same ring. soul, forming the dark heart that is our love.