Megan Fox and the purple outfit with a zebra bag that she has loved | Photo: Special

Every time Hollywood actress Megan Fox shares a photo on social networks It becomes a hit, reaches millions of likes in a few seconds and of course the compliments to its incomparable beauty are not long to wait.

On this occasion, the future wife of Machine Gun Kelly poses with her lover to accompany him at one of his concerts, while wearing a purple outfit and a zebra bag that has undoubtedly charmed more than one fashionista.

A sculptural figure is the one that boasts Megan Denise Foxalso a model originally from Oak Ridge, Tennessee, United States wears a straight-cut trousers in leather-like fabric in purple, fantastic.

And if it was not enough, a strapless topof the same fabric and the same color, everyone has compared her to Kim Kardashian for her outfit that is almost monochromatic, but Megan Fox breaks with the idea and shows off a cute zebra print bag.

“I thought you couldn’t turn a loquilla into a housewife,” says Megan Fox in her series of photographs that she has shared on her official Twitter account. Instagramwhile the American rapper with whom she has promised to marry, hugs her.

The mother of Bodhi Ransom, Journey River and Noah Shannon Green poses majestically with her future husband and also looks phenomenal in a photo where she is alone, with her enviable long black hair.

Megan Fox and the purple outfit with a zebra bag that she has loved. Photo: Special



And to combine with the purple outfit, Megan Fox declares herself a fan of the Neon colorswho have returned to the trends, to then leave the neon orange that he showed off before to wear neon green in the stiletto nails.

Megan Fox, actress from Transformers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Devilish Temptation also wears the neon green toenailsthe perfect contrast with purple, also in terms of accessories you can see multiple silver color necklaces.

And not to mention the make-uprosy cheekbones and nude lips give her the romantic touch to the entire outfit, although what stands out once again is her perfect black eyeliner in the cat eye style.