Meet Karen Houghton, Kris Jenner’s younger sister

Although Kris Jenner and her children have maintained a public life for several years, part of the businesswoman’s family has stayed away from the spotlight. However, on some occasions Karen Hougton, the younger sister of the matriarch of the Kardashians, has drawn attention with her controversial statements.

Although the former flight attendant turned nurse is three years younger than Kris, she reportedly underwent plastic surgery called an auralift to look younger and resemble Kourtney, Khloé, Kim, Robert, Kendall and Kylie’s mom.

Among Karen and Sarah, the two sisters, the businesswoman, it is the first who has stood out the most, especially because of the tense relationship she has developed with her sister after she gave her opinion on the separation between Kris and Bruce amid rumors of a possible reconciliation.

“Bruce left Kris and I don’t think he’s coming back,” Karen commented. “If your husband leaves you and you think he wants to be a woman, I would feel very sorry for him,” she said wryly.

Several people close to the Kardashian family assured that Kris Jenner lives a nightmare when Karen speaks in front of the cameras. Especially after the expensive operation that was documented by Inside Edition.

After approximately 5 hours of surgery and three weeks of recovery, Houghton appeared with a renewed face. “I look like my beautiful sister Kris and I never thought she would,” she said. “In fact, I wanted to do it for myself and of course for the Kardashians. I mean… we all want to look beautiful.”

Karen Houghton’s love life

Kris’s younger sister had a complicated relationship in which the law had to intervene. After six years of relationship with Mark Zettel, she requested a restraining order after having experienced episodes of violence with her daughter Natalie de Ella. As revealed by the nurse, her partner was undergoing psychiatric treatment that included drugs.

Subsequently, Kim Kardashian’s aunt requested a second restraining order, but this time for her boyfriend, Steve Thorton, who, in addition to being a crack user, violated his probation.

Although Karen has not managed to build a close relationship with her nephews and even her sister, her daughter Natalie has had more opportunity to share with her cousins, especially with Kylie.

“People say, ‘My God! Are you a cousin of the Kardashian family? Is rare?’. And I say, ‘No.’ They are nothing special. In my opinion, they are just my family“, the young woman has commented previously.

