Matt Damon considers that superheroes and streaming are ruining the cinema

Matt Damonthe Hollywood star who has participated in countless productions and who recently revealed to us that he refused to star in Avatar, has recently revealed that he believes that the streaming and superhero movies they are ruining the movie industry. It is clear that the entertainment industry is changing, both in terms of how we consume all types of multimedia content, and in the nature of this type of content. The undeniable success of the superhero genre and streaming platforms do not seem to be to the actor’s liking, as he stated in a recent interview for The Sunday Times.







“The way they watch is different than how we did. How can you watch a movie if you’re texting? As someone who does these things, I can’t say I love it. Movies as we know them are not going to be a thing in our children’s lives. And that makes me sad“, the actor has recounted, lamenting that his children are more interested in mobile phones than in movies. “He made the most profitable movie (referring to the streaming), one that could travel around the world. And if you want a movie to travel and play big, you want the least amount of cultural confusion. So there’s the rise of the superhero movie, right? They are easy for everyone. Do you know who is the good person, who is the bad. They fight three times and the good person wins twice”, he has explained about his vision of Marvel or DC movies, among others.

James Gunn has also spoken out against superhero movies

Damon’s statements could be somewhat controversial, especially considering that the actor could have signed on to participate in Thor: Love and Thunder, the next movie in the Marvel Universe. However, he is not the only relevant personality in the medium that has spoken about it, and it is that James Gunn recently revealed that superhero movies would have to change to be relevant again. What do you think of Matt Damon’s position?