From the hand of LKA, creator studio of The Town of Light, on February 24 we will be able to enjoy the long-awaited Martha is Dead, the new psychological horror title, which after several released trailers, has earned a reputation for being a very dark and scary game. How could it be otherwise, horror titles are intended to surprise and land the most daring players, who have even found themselves in the midst of violent, bloody and disturbing scenes on many occasions.

Although LKA’s new psychological thriller aims to reach all possible levels that a horror game can offer, although not everyone will be able to enjoy the adventure of Martha is Dead in the same way. As confirmed by the editor Wired Productions Through a statement via Twitter, Martha is Dead will arrive uncensored on Xbox and PC, not as in the case of PlayStation, which will receive a modified version, with non-playable elements.

Martha is Dead coming to Xbox uncensored

Martha Is Dead is a narrative adventure recommended for adults only, with gameplay consisting of potentially uncomfortable scenes and themes that may disturb some players. (…) It is with regret that we have had to modify the experience in the PS5 and PS4 versions, with some elements that will no longer be playable. (…) The PC and Xbox versions of Martha Is Dead are not affected by these developments and will be released with the full game uncut as planned. We hope that players will experience the work of LKA on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

Fortunately, Xbox users can rest assured that Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S will be the only consoles with the uncensored version of Martha is Dead, just like PC. In the case of PlayStation 4 and PS5 players, they will not be able to fully enjoy this terrifying adventure that has been in development for 4 years, although luckily, there will always be the option of being able to play this title in an original, complete way. and uncensored on Xbox and PC.