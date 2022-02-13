Long live love! Movies to watch on Valentine’s Day

Every February 14 becomes a special occasion for lovers. The couple’s stories, their loves and heartbreaks, also inspire the series and movies that can be enjoyed on streaming platforms.

The Korean production available on Netflix stars Seohyun and Lee Jun Young, who participated in the second generation of K-pop. For many, the story resembles The 50 Shades of Grey, as it includes the theme of sexual games and erotic fantasies. Ji Woo ends up proposing to his co-worker Jung Ji Hoo that she become his “master” or dominant partner for three months, which will unleash a series of unexpected events.

The conquest and success of romantic dates is considered an art. The movie “Love Tactics” tells the story of a blogger named Asli and advertising executive Kerem, who only believes in short-term relationships. Everything changes when both bet for the other to fall in love, making use of the most unusual love tactics of his. It premieres on Netflix this February 11.

Jennifer López, Maluma and Owen Wilson star in this romantic comedy that has generated many expectations in social networks. The promotional trailer gives some hints about the full story as well as a lot of music. Jlo plays “Kat Valdez”, a popular and successful singer who is about to marry her boyfriend Bastian de Ella in the middle of a streaming concert and before millions of fans, a peak moment in which she discovers the infidelity of the couple. her.

Everything changes when “Kat”, dressed in a wedding dress, observes the shy and recently divorced math teacher Charlie Gilbert (Owen Wilson) who attended the concert due to pressure from his daughter Lou and his best friend Parker Debbs.

This documentary has become one of the most viewed titles on the Netflix platform. Although it does not have a happy ending, it also deals with a story based on true events and increasingly common on the popular dating platform Tinder. This production reveals the life of Simon Leviev, a scammer who, using his grace and good looks, managed to swindle several users of this app.

The story features performances by Anna Kendrick as Darby Carter; Zoë Chao as Sara Yang; Sasha Compère as Mallory Moore and Peter Vack as Jim. Each episode follows a different protagonist and not just the adventures of a woman hoping to find a happy relationship. “Darby” (Kendrick) is a college graduate working as a tour guide; Sara and Mallory are her roommates, both with fleeting relationships.