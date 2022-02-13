Lina Tejeiro wants to act with Sofía Vergara

Since his debut in the popular series Fathers and sonsin 2003, Lina Tejeiro was clear that her life was going to be in front of the cameras: she has been an actress, presenter, reality jury and music video model.

This year he made his big screen debut as the lead in the comedy A tail with a heartwhich opened in theaters over the weekend.

Lina spoke with EL COLOMBIANO about this project, her idea of ​​making films and television abroad and how comments and criticism on social networks affect her day to day.

How close were you to comedy?

“I had already done for Netflix Chichipatos, which is also a comedy by Dago García, and I feel that it is a genre that is given to me, that I enjoy a lot, that amuses me, also in this film we had a cast that fostered humor. This is a romantic comedy, in which you will see me in a completely different character.”

She plays an erotic dancer…

“Carolina is a 25-year-old girl who works in the nightlife, so to speak: she is a dancer in a club. She is a woman with courage, who is not afraid of anything, to whom they propose to conquer a person who they want to get out of a building. Carolina accepts without dimensioning everything that can happen. She is a wonderful character with two cute faces, which you are surely going to love.”

How did you prepare for this role?

“It was a wonderful experience, although I had very little time to rehearse, because I was finishing recording The mask, I had less than 15 days to learn three choreographies and start shooting. The production put me a teacher of pole dancing and on my own I paid for some classes to achieve what was expected of the character. The body suffers a lot, but it was a worthwhile effort and one that I enjoyed”.

Was being on screen always a life goal?

“It always was and as I gained experience I focused more and paths opened up. Since I was a child my great goal was to make movies, so now I feel very honored to do it alongside this great team.”

Is settling abroad the next step?

“Going to Hollywood, Miami or Mexico is on my dream board, but I prefer to live in the moment and I hope things happen calmly, I don’t put pressure on them, the idea this year is to be judicious with English and attract those dreams of being in series in Spain, Mexico and Hollywood, and maybe one day be in a comedy alongside Sofía Vergara”.

How different is the Lina that we see on social media than the one we see on a day-to-day basis?

“People who see me on networks and know me personally know that I am the same, I am as I am, I do not wear masks and I do not like to wear them. So just as they see me on networks, that’s how I am, I lead a normal life, although I don’t mince words to say what I feel “