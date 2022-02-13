Liga MX: Chivas cannot against a much superior Tigres

An afternoon to forget, that is what Chivas experienced inside the Akron Stadium field after being surpassed by Tigres with a comfortable score of 3-1.

In a match corresponding to Day Five of the Clausura 2022, the Flock fell in an ugly way with goals from Guido Rodríguez, André-Pierre Gignac and Carlos González, this while for the Flock it was Roberto Alvarado who scored the “honor” goal.

True to his custom in this tournament, it was during the first moments of the match that Chivas was at a disadvantage on the scoreboard, because just at minute 5 Guido Pizarro He opened the cards with a header inside the area.

In that goal, the red and white defense was exhibited, since neither Luis Olivas nor Sergio Flores could prevent the Argentine midfielder’s shot, who had too many facilities to connect the ball in front of the goal.

Already at the end of the first half, at 45, Gignac had all the time in the world to score one of the most spectacular goals of the day, because despite being surrounded by rojiblancos, The Frenchman had no one to bother him to jump into the area with scissors and thus beat Raúl again Gudino.

Once in the complementary part, already at 70, Carlos Rodríguez shook the Flock’s nets again, since in a ball to the area, which could not be cut by Luis Olivas, the Tigres striker finished off with a violent shoe and sealed the Monterrey victory.

Two minutes after that goal Chivas found the discount at Roberto’s feet Alvaradowho scored his first official goal with Guadalajara after a series of rebounds inside the feline area.

In this way, the Flock fell without putting up much resistance, and with this result it was surpassed by the Tigres themselves in the general classification.

JL