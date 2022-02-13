Latin Superstars defeat two former WWE Champions on Smackdown

Two Latin superstars have achieved something unthinkable a few months ago, cleanly defeating two former top champions of WWE. However, this night has taken place and two leaders of the company of Vince McMahon in the strings they have suffered it in their own flesh in WWE smackdown.

Latino Superstars defeat two former WWE Champions on WWE Smackdown

Everything has taken place in the first duel of the evening. This dispute faced The Lotharios (Angel and Humberto) against The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston). What was originally supposed to be a protocol fight for the legendary stable spun around.

However, after a very close fight, the Latinos managed to win thanks to the strategy. with much ingenuity, They moved Big E away from the ring, enough for Angel to catch Kofi Kingston in a roll-up and take victory in combat.

This victory is much more important than it seems. Let’s not forget that both Big E and Kofi Kingston are two maximum champions of WWE whose reign has taken place in the last three years. Specifically, Kofi kept the medal for 180 days (the equivalent of six months), with a victory against Daniel Bryan in wrestlemania 35while, Big E was champion 110 days (almost four months) after exchanging the briefcase of Money in the Bank against Bobby Lashley.

This shows the magnitude of the victory of Ángel and Humberto, who have been able to obtain a clean victory against two former faces of the company. Without a doubt, a very good precedent for superstars of Latin origin.

Let’s not forget that the Couples Championships of smackdownbelong to The Useswho are currently in a rivalry with The Viking Raiders. Once finished, they will need rivals to wrestlemania 38. Will it be the chance The Lotharios? We will know soon.

