La Nación / What you need to know about the most important film awards

AFP – Photos: AFP

This year, the ceremony of the 94th edition of the awards that attract the most media attention, after the suspension of face-to-face meetings, will be on March 27. Nominees, fun facts, and “real-life couple candidates,” plus hopes and disappointments that are part of every awards competition this year.

The somber Western “The Power of the Dog,” directed by Jane Campion, leads the Oscar nominations announced Tuesday, honoring the best of a year that saw theaters reopen after tough pandemic restrictions.

With 12 nominations, the drama that addresses toxic masculinity in the American West in the 1920s won nominations in the main categories of the 94th edition of the awards, which will be presented on March 27 in Hollywood. Campion is seeking the statuette for best director, the only woman to be nominated twice by the academy in this category (“The piano lesson”, 1993).

But “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix) is also up for best picture Oscars and in three acting categories with Benedict Cumberbatch, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and on-screen and real-life couple Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst. .

“Duna”, the science fiction blockbuster that imagines a dystopian world with huge sandworms, won in 10 categories. The main one of the night will compete, in addition to several of the technical nominations such as photography, sound and visual effects.

FROM “BELFAST” TO “WEST SIDE STORY”

“Belfast,” written and directed by Kenneth Branagh, tied with Steven Spielberg’s “Boundless Love” with seven nominations each.

With his semi-autobiographical black-and-white piece on the violence in Northern Ireland in the 1960s, Brannagh is nominated for best director and best original screenplay, while Judi Dench and Ciarán Hinds will compete for best actress and best supporting actor. , respectively.

Although Spielberg’s decision to reissue “West Side Story,” one of the most awarded musicals in award history, was criticized by many, academy voters rewarded him with seven nominations, including for best director and best film. Ariana DeBose won her nomination for best supporting actress with her interpretation of the brave “Anita”.

OTHER PROPOSALS

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, director of the Japanese drama “Drive My Car”, based on the homonymous story by Haruki Murakami; and Paul Thomas Anderson, from “Licorice Pizza”, a love letter to Los Angeles, are also competing for best direction and best film.

The fight for the main category of the ceremony, with 10 candidates, closes with the climate change satire “Don’t look up”; “CODA”, directed by Sian Heder; “King Richard: A Winning Family,” which follows the rise of tennis superstars Serena and Venus Williams; and “The Alley of Lost Souls”, by the Mexican Guillermo del Toro.

Del Toro already has an Oscar for best direction with “The Shape of Water” (2018), which also won for best picture that night.

The forecasts of those who anticipated the possibility that the new releases of the James Bond franchises, “No time to die” and “Spider-Man: No way home” won a nomination for best picture were not fulfilled.

These blockbuster productions were responsible for drawing some crowds to theaters last year as theaters reopened after months of harsh restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

CINEMA COUPLES AND CANDIDATES

Just as we said above, Dunst and Plemons, who are a couple in real life, dominated in the supporting categories; The Spanish couple Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem was also nominated for best performance in this edition of the Oscars, although for different films and roles.

“I am very happy, especially for Penelope. I am very happy with mine, but mine would not have made sense without his”, said Bardem in Madrid after the announcement.

Penélope Cruz, for “Parallel Mothers”, by Pedro Almodóvar, competes for the statuette with Olivia Colman, a troubled mother in “The Dark Daughter”, and with actresses who gave life to real-life women: Nicole Kidman, who played television legend Lucille Ball in “Being the Ricardos”; Jessica Chastain, who played television evangelist Tammy Faye in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” and Kirsten Spencer for her role as Princess Diana in “Spencer.”

In the men’s category, Bardem, for “Being the Ricardos”, will face Will Smith, who plays the father of tennis players Serena and Venus Williams in “King Richard: A Winning Family”; Benedict Cumberbatch, the grim cowboy from “The Power of the Dog”; the young actor Andrew Garfield, for “tick, tick…BOO!; and Academy Award winner Denzel Washington, for “The Tragedy of Macbeth.”

“Encanto”, the Disney production that takes place in a magical town in the mountains of Colombia, scored three nominations, including best song, with “Dos oruguitas”, and best animated film.

The Danish production “Flee” also entered this category, which mixes animation with documentary and narrates the journey of a refugee from his native Afghanistan to Denmark. The film will also fight for the award for best documentary and best foreign film.

Although three Hispanic productions were on the short list for this category, all were left out of the final selection completed by the Japanese drama “Drive My Car”, “La mano de Dios” (Italy), “Lunana: A yak in the Classroom” (Bhutan), and “The Worst Person in the World” (Norway).

The Chilean “Beast” will search for the best animated short.

3 CURIOSITIES

1- COUPLES NIGHT

Winning an Oscar nomination is always an honor for any actor, but being nominated in the same year as your partner must be even better. This year’s edition awarded two couples. Spaniards Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz will compete for the statuettes for best actor and best actress, respectively, for “Being the Ricardos” and “Madres Paralelas”. It is the fourth nomination for both, who have already won an Oscar each. Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, who are a couple in real life and play a couple in the film: “The power of the dog”, are nominated in the supporting categories. It is the first time that both actors have been nominated. The list of famous couples who earned Oscar nominations in the same year includes Lynn Fontanne and Alfred Lunt, in 1932; Frank Sinatra and Ava Gardner, in 1954; Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor, in 1967, and Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, in 2020.

2- DIRECTORS MAKE HISTORY

Steven Spielberg made history at the Oscars. “Love without barriers”, which entered the best film list, made him the first producer to win eleven nominations. He also scored an eighth best director nomination, putting him next to the great Billy Wilder, and behind only Martin Scorsese and William Wyler.

Jane Campion, with “The Power of the Dog”, is the first woman to be nominated twice for the best director category, which she also competed for 28 years ago with “The Piano Lesson”.

With a long career, Kenneth Branagh is the first person to be nominated for seven different categories by the academy. The “Belfast” director never won an Oscar, but this year he is up for best picture, best director and best original screenplay, among others.

3- THE BEST SONG

–The nominees for the best original song this year are at the top of the level and the election will be very close:

The composer of the theme “Dos oruguitas”, from the Disney movie “Encanto”, Lin-Manuel Miranda, has this second chance to achieve the coveted EGOT status (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony). Beyoncé (“King Richard: A Winning Family”) and Billie Eilish (“No Time to Die”) are also in contention with their first nominations, as is veteran rocker Van Morrison (“Belfast”).

Diane Warren, who has never won an Oscar, reaches her 13th nomination with the hit “Somehow You Do”, from the movie “Four Good Days”.

LADY GAGA, OUT

A great actress will always be left out, but some omissions can unleash fury on social networks, as happened on Tuesday with Lady Gaga’s. The pop star played the wife of an heir to the fashion empire in “The House of Gucci.” “Gaga actually wrote an 80-page biography about Patrizia, was chased by a swarm of flies, studied animals, hired a psychiatric nurse, and spoke with an Italian accent for nine months, finally being ignored by the Oscars,” she complained. a fan. “I can’t believe Gaga went through months of…deep psychological trauma playing a European accent only to be ignored,” another Twitter user joked.