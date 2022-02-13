La Nación / Jubilee ’70, Camila will be queen; covid in London, Denmark and Spain; Christina and sadness

Elizabeth II’s diamond jubilee celebrations kicked off this week with emotional encounters and the monarch’s smile announcing Camilla Parker Bowles’s desire to be “queen consort” when Charles replaces her on the throne. Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales announced that he is covid positive for the second time in two years and before that he swore eternal love to his wife. Also the King of Spain, Felipe VI has tested positive and the Queen of Denmark was isolated by covid. Everyone talks about the sadness of the Infanta Cristina of Spain.

THE 70S OF THE “UNBREAKABLE”

And the long-awaited day finally arrived. And Queen Elizabeth II, the “Unbreakable”, as her subjects call her, celebrated 70 years of reign at the height of her popularity (by far the most appreciated among the whole family, by British people of all ages according to polls). ). After the “annus horribilis” of 2021 due to the death of her husband and her family scandals, the monarch began the year with an intense agenda to remind the British that she is still at the foot of the canyon. All the media recalled that on the night of February 5, 1952, Princess Elizabeth, 25, and her husband, Philip of Edinburgh, 30, slept in a “tree house”, precisely on the top of a gigantic fig tree in Aberdare National Park, Kenya. It was the first stage of a long tour of the couple through several of the Commonwealth countries when they received the news of the death of their father, then King George VI. “For the first time in human history, a young woman climbed a tree as a princess and came down the next day as a queen,” wrote British naturalist Jim Corbett, who was staying at the same hotel at the time. And on February 5, Isabel II celebrated her 70th birthday (95), on the throne, breaking Victoria’s record

Isabel II; and preserving a popularity far superior to that of the rest of the members of the British royal family. She has been seen taking part in events at Sandringham Norfok last Saturday where she was greeted by children and guests from different organizations and she shared an allegorical cake with them. Smiling, she wore two aquamarine brooches, a gift from her father for her 18th birthday. A look at her affection for a man who knew how to say of her that he was “her greatest pride of her” of her.

CAMILA WILL BE “QUEEN CONSORT”

Coinciding with the celebrations of the Jubilee of Elizabeth II, the monarch announced and left in writing her will that when her son Carlos succeeds her in the reign, her wife, Camila, Duchess of Cornwall, be called “queen consort”. This decision comes to settle any doubt about the relationship of the duchess that came to the family in very special conditions and we all know the sad story of a broken marriage and a relationship (that of Carlos and Camila) that managed to get back on track and become a marriage in which love is evident. Elizabeth’s desire places Camila in a position that differentiates her from her decision to never name her husband Philip of Edinburgh as “king consort”. When Elizabeth came to the throne in 1952, she was married to Philip of Greece, whom she never granted the title of king consort. “She probably made that decision to legitimize herself as an authority in a society – and world – much more difficult for women than today and if Felipe were granted the title of King, even if he were a ‘consort’, it would leave her in the background as a monarch. ” say the analysts. However, when Carlos is monarch, Camila will be recognized as queen consort of England. “With this appointment, the queen seeks Camila’s acceptance”, after the scandals that she and Carlos staged for years because of the romance they had while he was still married to Diana Spencer. Public opinion and the press sided with Diana and Camilla became the culprit for the marriage failure. Now, the queen hopes that with this appointment the reign of her son will be as far away as possible from any controversy.

COVID AND DECLARATION OF LOVE

Almost two years after contracting the coronavirus for the first time, Carlos, crown prince to the British throne, has been infected with the disease again. This has been announced by the palace through its social networks. The Clarence House Twitter account has reported that Carlos, 73, “has tested positive for covid-19 and is now in isolation.” Furthermore, he adds that the Prince of Wales is “deeply disappointed that he will not be able to attend scheduled events”. Just the night before that news, they went to an event together – the first they participated in after the announcement that she would be queen – and she wore an original suit from her wedding dress designer. Carlos spoke at the reception as chairman of the British Asian Trust, a charity he founded in 2007 to fight poverty in India, Pakistan and other South Asian countries, and in his speech, he called her “my mehbooba.” , a word that in Urdu means “my beloved” or “my dear”. She looked at him smiling, very oriental-looking, in a tunic with cashmere tears and other embroidered Asian motifs and matching palazzo pants by Anna Valentine, green like the emeralds of her incredible necklace and earrings, a gift from the Saudi royal family . The outfit chosen by the Duchess of Cornwall was a clear tribute to Asian fashion, but also to her love story with Prince Charles, since Anna Valentine was the designer who signed her wedding dress in 2005.

KINGS AND QUEENS ISOLATED BY THE VIRUS

The Royal House of Spain issued a statement last Wednesday, confirming that King Felipe VI had tested positive for coronavirus and that he will remain in isolation for 7 days to avoid problems. Queen Letizia, meanwhile, continues with her agenda since she has not developed the disease so far, which keeps her active in her various acts. It has been clarified that the monarch was tested after he manifested mild symptoms of the disease and in the same statement it is clarified that the queen and the infanta Sofía do not present symptoms and can continue with their activities by submitting to the planned protocols. Until Friday, the queen has participated in the scheduled events without changes of any kind and showing a very elegant and feminine look with flowers on Friday, at the Museum of Natural Sciences, meeting with women scientists and entrepreneurs.

Also in Denmark, the acts and celebrations have changed course when it was detected that Queen Margaret (81), who celebrates no less than her 50 years of reign with a series of acts and was ready to leave for her winter vacation, has tested positive to covid, so his trip is suspended and he must remain in his palace under medical care. The queen, they say, has mild symptoms and will remain in isolation at Amalienborg Palace, the royal family’s winter residence in Copenhagen. That place is the same where her daughter-in-law, Princess Mary, wife of the heir to the throne, Federico, spent her isolation due to covid in December 2020 and who a few days ago celebrated with various events and the publication of a very special portrait, her 50 years of life. There do not seem to have been any consequences, because Federico de Denmark’s wife looks spectacular as always and a few days ago we could see how she celebrated her 50th birthday with celebrations adapted to the current situation.

THE SADNESS OF THE INFANT

Sadder than ever, gossip magazines and also TV and other spaces show the daily life of the Infanta Cristina of Spain, after the public infidelity of her still husband Iñaki Urdargarin. The images were taken at an airport when he was returning from Abu Dhabi where he went to visit his father, King Emeritus Juan Carlos I of Spain, perhaps in search of fatherly consolation and advice in the face of sadness and being in everyone’s mouth After the publication of the photos of Urdangarin, with Ainhoa ​​Armentia, his supposed girlfriend and his co-worker, Cristina and he announced the “interruption” of their marital relationship, a de facto separation and not yet a divorce. Cristina resides in Geneva, Switzerland, and the publication in the magazine “Hola” of Spain and other publications, affirms that the meeting between father and daughter, with the possible company of the infanta Elena (unconfirmed) would have taken place in the villa from the island of Nurai, current residence of King Juan Carlos and could have been a turning point for the infanta before “taking a new step” or the definitive step in her marriage. Beyond the details of her trip, which finally took place on February 3 and ended with her return to Switzerland three days later, the most significant part of the report was, without a doubt, the appearance and gesture of Doña Cristina in one of the hardest moments of his life. As seen in the inside pages of the publication, the sister of King Felipe VI, visibly thinner, waited for her flight with a sad look, pending the phone at all times before boarding the second flight back with destination to Geneva. Although perhaps one of the details that most caught her attention was that she still wears her wedding band. According to the impression of the photographers who captured the moment, and as explained in the text that accompanies the images, the infanta finds herself visibly dejected in a wait in which she was alone at all times, unlike what happens with her husband, who, at the moment, has the support of his family, especially his mother, Claire Liebaert, who is never separated from her son. Precisely, together with the snapshots of Doña Cristina, the magazine “Hello” publishes photographs of her ex walking with her mother and her brothers in Vitoria. Two opposite realities of the same and complicated situation of which, until now, we only had the countenance of one of the protagonists.